This Sh*t Is Bananas!

Yes, I draw on bananas and yes, I eat them all after the photo shoot.
I became obsessed with drawing on bananas and I spend longer and longer time on it. After some time, I started to make little paper props for my banana characters.
Hope you recognize them & enjoy them as much as I enjoyed them in my belly!
More info: thisisverawong.tumblr.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
