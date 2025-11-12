This Is What Happens When Filmmaker Dates A Photographer-Designer

Before you start watch photos. Let’s Meet an Armenian Couple.
Independent filmmaker Grigor Poghosyan and photoblogger Mariam Hovhannesyan are travelling and taking everyday urban photos.
Mariam Hovhannesyan is a graphic designer. She loves to make photo projects and videos and write songs.
Grigor Poghosyan is a fiction-documentary filmmaker. He is known by his movie called Where are we going. You can watch trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG1C4mhDvyU .
Grigor meets Mariam
This is from short movie called Grigor meets Mariam. How they meet and fall in love
One morning in Yerevan
Life with Grigor
So Grigor writing about his new short documentary film
Yerevan’s lines
Yerevan’s trees know about minimalism
One beautiful morning
Yeah, my name is Mariam. And I love to hide my face
Grigor
“Meet Grigor, so the main hero of my project. Grigor, He is a handsome guy, great director, deep thinker. When you talking with him you feel like you’re traveling in his universe. He is the best listener and the best human that I’ve ever meet in this world.” – Mariam
One morning
Even in the Grigor’s smog you can find his first letter P
Everyday life
Morning starts with one cup of coffee and smoking cigarettes. They light a fire and talking about life.
Keys
When you are going out, you need to remember about your keys
Wood composition
Toys are feeling too.
Yeah, they are living, and feeling. I know it’s childish, but maybe, it’s true. They listen us when we talk with them.
Grigor
Deep deep thinker
Serious
Grigor and his friend talking about very serious things
Armenian boy
This is Hovik. He is coming from aparan with hope of better future. He moved to Yerevan for his studies. this image is showing part of his daily life
This is Yerevan
Streets of Yerevan
“So starting our journey in Yerevan, people discussing, but they are standing and I think this is very good composition” – Mariam
Old man
“So we were walking in the streets of Yerevan and the old man happened who was thinking about the young people’s work” – Mariam
Buildings
So how small people are in this big city
Yerevan
Stairway composition
Little girl
These kids were singing Christmas songs, but one of them has the Christmas light not in her song, she had it inside.
Little boy
A little boy what did you dream about?
Girl
I think I don’t need to explain anything. Just look at this girl
Grigor
“When he is talking the sparks in his eye are so bright and motivational.” – Mariam
Christmas miracles
“This kid was sad and his father was talking with him and in the end they started to hug each other, so this kid was happy and I think that moment was miracle for me and for them” – Mariam
The last one
“So this is we, an armenian couple. We love to travel and take the beauty. Hope you like this photoproject which called life with Grigor.” – Mariam
Goodbye, see you again
