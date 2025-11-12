This Cosplayer Crafts Her Own Realistic Baby Dolls To Create Unique & New Cosplay Content

I’m the person behind “WhiteRaven Cosplay & Artwork”.
I do cosplay costumes since 2007, and I’m the world’s first cosplayer specialized in crafting realistic Cosplay Baby Dolls in Hollywood movie quality. One handmade doll takes approx 3 months and the skill level and material cost of a full-body cosplay armor to finish. My passion is that of a storyteller: With these handmade dolls, I’m able to create unique content and unseen chapters of the early life of the worlds’ most famous characters for my audience (f.ex. Baby Noctis Lucis Caelum, Baby Nightcrawler, Baby Inuyasha, Baby Sesshoumaru, Baby Loki, Kid Sephiroth and more!). Some of my unique art projects already went viral (realistic doll of Baby Sesshoumaru reached over 2,2 million people in 2016 and got awarded on DeviantArt). Those dolls are originally used as therapeutic dolls (f.ex. for women who lost their children) and therefore serve a real purpose in society: They have a hugely positive effect on people suffering from depression and Alzheimer’s. I found these popular character dolls have a huge positive, enlightening effect on normal people too. So I take them with me on conventions for people to hold, cuddle, and take free pictures with them. It is my way of giving back to this wonderful supportive community.
Baby Loki: Comparison vs. doll
Baby Prompto (FFXV)
Baby Prompto: Comparison vs. doll
Baby Noctis: Comparison vs. doll
WIP of Baby Hope (FFXIII)
Baby Nightcrawler
Baby Noctis Lucis Caelum (FFXV)
Baby Inuyasha with mother Izayoi (2016)
Baby Noctis Lucis Caelum and Mother, Queen Aulea of Lucis (FFXV) 2017
Baby Noctis Lucis Caelum and Mother, Queen Aulea of Lucis (FFXV) 2017
Mystique with her son Nightcrawler (XMEN) 2016
Dr. Lucrecia Crescent with her son Sephiroth (FFVII) 2017/18
