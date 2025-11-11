This Cat Looks Like It’s Holding A Tiny Machine Gun (PS Battle)

It has begun. Cats are taking over the world. This kitty was spotted in the tree holding a cat-sized machine gun, and the things are about to get messy.

What will happen next? Here’s a cutout if you need one.

#1 Sniper In The Crowd

#2 The Expendables

#3 You’d Better Watch Out

#4 Americat Sniper

#5 No Chance Of Escape

#6 Let My People Go

Image source: pics.travelnotes.org

#7 I WILL HAVE ORDER!!!

#8 Please Don’t Touch The Art!

#9 Full Meooowtal Jacket

#10 Purrfessional

Image source: HeyYouTherePerson

#11 Challenge Vs Challenge

#12 Say Hello To My Little Friend!

#13 Catastrophic Comment

#14 Chillin With My Boyz

#15 You Know Nothing John Snow.

#16 Nyan

