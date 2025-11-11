This Cat Looks Like It’s Holding A Tiny Machine Gun (PS Battle)

It has begun. Cats are taking over the world. This kitty was spotted in the tree holding a cat-sized machine gun, and the things are about to get messy.
What will happen next? Here’s a cutout if you need one.
#1 Sniper In The Crowd
#2 The Expendables
#3 You’d Better Watch Out
#4 Americat Sniper
#5 No Chance Of Escape
#6 Let My People Go
Image source: pics.travelnotes.org
#7 I WILL HAVE ORDER!!!
#8 Please Don’t Touch The Art!
#9 Full Meooowtal Jacket
#10 Purrfessional
Image source: HeyYouTherePerson
#11 Challenge Vs Challenge
#12 Say Hello To My Little Friend!
#13 Catastrophic Comment
#14 Chillin With My Boyz
#15 You Know Nothing John Snow.
#16 Nyan
