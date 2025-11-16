Hey Pandas From Across The World, Show Us What Your Breakfast Looks Like

Whether you’re from Germany, Africa, Guam, Space, The USA, Ukraine, France, or wherever you are, show what your breakfast looks like compared to other countries.
#1 Turkish Breakfast
#2 Just A Fraction Of All The Different Breakfasts In India (Best Part – It’s All Vegetarian!)
#3 Curd Pancakes! (Lithuania)
#4 A Cooked Breakfast Is Very Popular In The United Kingdom
#5 I Made Salted Caramel Cinnamon Rolls
#6 Czech Republic Countryside
#7 Only Germans (And Swiss) Will Understand, But… A Simple Bowl Of Müsli Is All I Need ;-)
#8 Classic American Breakfast
#9 Avocado Toast And Scrambled Eggs Courtesy Of My (Then) 14 Year Old. Amazing Cook, That Kid
#10 Tipical Dominican Breakfast
Image source: goya.com
#11 Typical Italian Breakfast In A Typical Italian City
#12 South Koreans Are The Lord Of Side Dishes
#13 Space Breakfast
Image source: myrecipes.com
#14 Hawaiian Style Café In Waimea Village, Hawaii. The Belgium Waffle Was A Side As In A Side Of Waffle Instead Of Toast!
#15 Yummy Yummy Yummy Pumpkin Muffins
#16 From Guayaquil, Ecuador, South America “Bolón Con Café”(Roughly : Big Plantains Balls With Coffee)
Image source: source
#17 Simple Yet Delicious!
#18 Spanish Breakfast: Toasted Bread With Tomato And Serrano Ham And Some Churros With Coffee Or Hot Chocolate
#19 Coconut Rice (Nasi Lemak) With Spicy Sauce (Sambal), Boil Egg,fried Chicken,fried Achovy, Peanut & Cucumber, Additional Milk Tea (Teh Tarik)
Image source: id.foursquare.com
#20 Not Big On The Whole Breakfast Thing So Here’s An Early Lunch. Caramelized Pork With Rice Noodles And Veggies. Sorry For The Messy Countertop
#21 Boudin (Usually With A Coke) In Cajun Country, Louisiana
Image source: donsspecialtymeats.com
#22 Food Stamp Breakfast, USA
#23 Ghanaian Breakfast – ‘Waakye’
#24 One Hungry Sunday Morning, French But Not Typical !
#25 The Netherlands
#26 Traditional Lebanese Breakfast
#27 Oklahoma Breakfast
#28 I Usually Skip Breakfast, But Look At These Buttery, Flaky Cinnamon Rolls With Honey, Fresh With A Glas Of Milk
#29 Grilled French Bread With Sliced Avocado, Bourbon Bellivantino, Spicy Microgreens ( Mostly Spinach, Kale And Chard From My Garden), And Balsamic Glazed Strawberries. Fresh Blackberries, Lemon-Hibiscus Tea And A Cup Of Guatemalan Pour Over Straight Up. Summertime Breakfast-Brunch
#30 Huevos Motuleños (Front), And Chilaquiles With Fried Egg (Back)
#31 Typical Aussie Breakfast – Good Old Weet-Bix Or Vegemite On Toast (I Am Personally Not A Fan, Not All Australians Are In Love With It)🦘
Image source: studentedge.org
#32 México At It’s Best!
#33 Macedonia And Every Other Balkan Country
#34 Very Common Breakfast In California
Image source: pin.it
#35 Vietnamese Noodle With Spring Roll And Veggies (Bun Cha Gio)
#36 String Hopper With Veg Stew…a Typical Kerala Breakfast, India
#37 Homemade Waffles (Topped W/Maple Vanilla Bean Crème Fraîche, Sliced Bananas, And Toasted Walnuts), Vancouver, Wa
#38 Literal Breakfast. Thank You Cookunity
#39 Acai Bowl + A Cup Of Tea (California)
#40 Rice Pudding With Mung Bean, Pork, Ham And Fish Sauce (Banh Duc). Very Popular In North Vietnam
#41 Eggs Benedict With Bacon, Avocado, And Hashbrows, While My Wife Chose To Get Berry Waffles In A Diner In Texas
#42 New Zealand: Keto Bread W Butter, Emmental Cheese, Nz Smoked Salmon, Feta Whip, Scrambled Eggs
#43 My Breakfast While Visiting Rome A Couple Years Ago
#44 Steak, Eggs, And Hashbrowns (With Steak Sauce) In Texas
#45 Typical Brazilian Breakfast In My Region – Sao Paulo
#46 My Breakfast While Visiting A Resort In Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
#47 Costa Rican Breakfast: Rice And Beans, Fried Plantains, Egg And Avocado
#48 Yummy
#49 My Most Wonderful Brekkie
#50 One Day It Was My Main Dish
#51 Italy. Cappuccino E Cornetto Alla Panna
