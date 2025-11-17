30 Times People Stumbled Upon Pareidolia And Shared It In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Some people would call it imagination or creativity, others coincidence. Finally, someone could name it a miracle! In our lives, we randomly stumble upon things that, despite their normal appearance, may hide a surprising look.

You’ve probably heard about the term ‘pareidolia’, haven’t you? If not, let us give you a brief explanation of it. Pareidolia is an interesting trick our brains play on us. Sometimes, when we look at random shapes or patterns, we see familiar things like faces or objects that aren’t really there. For instance, we might see a face on the moon or see shapes in clouds. Our brain likes to find meaning and order in things, even when they are actually random. So, it creates these illusions to make sense of what we see.

The Facebook group ‘Things With Faces’ collects the best examples of pareidolia, shared by its members who spotted it and wanted to show it to others. Scroll down to see the true gems we selected to share with you today.

#1

Image source: Gina Reneé Finnesen

#2

Image source: Kirsty Louise

#3

Image source: Notarstefano Na Kori

#4

Image source: Oscar Correa

#5

Image source: Dee Monique

#6

Image source: Ayo Ayo

#7

Image source: Patricia Ann

#8

Image source: Pam Cordua-James

#9

Image source: Tabatha Dixon

#10

Image source: anonymous

#11

Image source: Katalin Domján-Farkas

#12

Image source: Milinda Chanaka Kumarasinghe

#13

Image source: Ruth Baker Leeper

#14

Image source: Gina Ramirez

#15

Image source: Rui Neto

#16

Image source: Birgitta Thörnqvist

#17

Image source: Lisa Dawn

#18

Image source: Kimberly Tobey

#19

Image source: Giovanna Capone

#20

Image source: Anže Rmc

#21

Image source: Profe Fardi

#22

Image source: Akira Suzuki

#23

Image source: Michelle Daniels

#24

Image source: David Winther

#25

Image source: Kate KathyMoir Hill

#26

Image source: Sammi Thomson

#27

Image source: Mareike Jung

#28

Image source: Darren Ford

#29

Image source: Helen Dawson Curtis

#30

Image source: Кася Паковка

#31

Patrick Penrose
