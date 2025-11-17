30 People Describe Things They Strongly Suspect But Have No Proof Of

Some people seem so sure about certain things, they must know them for a fact. Right? Well, not necessarily. They might be convinced themselves, yet have no proof to convince you with. Whether it’s a conspiracy theory they’ve made up or a strong belief based on personal experience (for instance, “that sandwiches taste 100 x’s better when cut diagonally”), their minds seem to be set in stone.
Redditors discussed the topic after one of them asked what they believe is 100% true but can’t prove. Quite a few people were willing to share, so scroll down to find their answers and see if there’s anything you believe to be true as well.
#1
I believe that if you separated the population of any country or city based on either religion, skin color, gender, age group, economical class, political affiliation or eye color, you would find the same percentage of a******s in each of those subgroups.
Image source: da_governator, Scott Evans
#2
That kids would be generally happier if all schools started later in the day, allowed/encouraged mid-day naps, and had cellphone jammers that were turned on at the start of the day and turned off at the end or in case of emergency.
Image source: heeerrresjonny, Tima Miroshnichenko
#3
Whoever started the flat earth conspiracy theory doesn’t actually believe it– they did it as a massive troll for their own amusement of watching dumb people dedicate themselves to something so stupid.
Image source: CMDR_Verax, Porapak Apichodilok
#4
Most (all?) animals are much more intelligent than researchers give them credit for.
I can see a thinking creature if I watch any of them long enough. Praying Mantises especially!
Image source: HarmoniousJ, Charles J. Sharp
#5
That my generation (im 25 yo) will bear witness to a cataclysmic event that dramatically restructures the geopolitical system and society as we know it. I am talking an event on par with the great depression or WWII. Perhaps even the fall of Rome or the plague. I feel it is just about time for the wave to crash.
Image source: zonedout430, Ivan Aleksic
#6
A lot of people don’t actually believe in whatever religious organization they belong to and use it to manipulate those that do and amass power for themselves. Church of scientology isn’t the only example, but it’s a good one. See also the fact that if everyone genuinely believed killing yourself for your religion would lead to eternal paradise, suicide bombings would be reserved for the highest ranking officials.
Image source: Iron_Man_977, Ric Rodrigues
#7
Small/lack of pockets in women’s clothing is a thing so that fashion companies can sell more purses.
Image source: TheSaltiestSaltine, Manuel Iallonardi
#8
That anything and everything we do on our mobile phones, even when you think you are being secretive by using invented usernames and arbitrary passwords, is being logged and electronically documented somewhere. Privacy is a thing of the past.
Image source: ommyoho, Priscilla Du Preez
#9
Giant creatures exist in the deepest parts of the sea.
Image source: DOC360noscope, Alex Rose
#10
That there’s fragments of history behind the legend of Arthur.
A long time ago the only iron they had access to in Britain was bog iron – literally clumps of mud pulled from bogs. They would use them to make iron weapons but the quality of the metal was poor.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bog_iron
“pull the sword from the stone and you will become king of Britain” – this means if you learn to get iron from iron ore (stone) you will get weapons good enough to make your people conquerors.
“a magic sword from a lake”
Heard of quenching? at some stage someone was forging swords with their new iron and accidentally dropped it in some water (or stuck it in because he was tired of waiting for it to cool down) and to his surprise found the new sword seemed “magically” stronger than non-quenched swords.
Remember; millennia ago history was largely (completely, sometimes) passed down orally from generation to generation and changed in the process.
The legend of Arthur that we have now is in fact the relicts of actual historical events so old there’s nothing left of them except the legend…
Not all legends are true; but some may be fragments of oral history.
Image source: TheDevilsAdvokaat, Ricardo Cruz
#11
That sandwiches taste 100x’s better when cut diagonally.
Image source: anabanana96, Daria Nepriakhina
#12
Subway was much higher quality 20 years ago.
Image source: RogueModron, Chris Kennedy
#13
Aliens exist.
Image source: FoolInSpace, Stephen Leonardi
#14
King St. Old Town, Alexandria VA – there are two, count em TWO, wig shops one building apart. They are outdated shabby looking places whose windows are filled with the fakest looking wigs, mustaches, and toupes on mannequin heads. It’s on the main street, in a very wealthy town. Other businesses come and go under the competitive pressure of the area and high leasing prices but these shops stay open without a single customer. My mom lived there in the 80s and they were there; I live there now and still they stand unchanged. 100% a front for two competing mobsters.
edit: y’all are bolstering my conspiracy theories, now I’m going to investigate the stores myself. If I die you know what happened.
Image source: Shroffinator, Shroffinator
#15
Companies like 23 and me will eventually sell customers dna to health insurance companies, and some folks will be charged higher rates if not kicked off their insurance.
Image source: phat79pat1985, Hannob
#16
Facebook suggested friend algorithm is partly based on people that have stalked you.
Image source: liontrips, Austin Distel
#17
There is an infinite number of universes.
#18
I believe “Bad Luck” exists to steer us in the right direction. For example, turning around because I’ve forgot my wallet to find I’ve left the door front door open. That’s why I’m not so upset about having to cancel a recent vacation. I had vehicle breakdowns, one after another, on a road trip. Had to cancel after only 200 miles and go home. Maybe something horrible would have happened out in the desert if I’d continued.
Image source: ChevroletAndIceCream, Cole Keister
#19
Talents shows on TV plant the people who they audition and the judges are cued to ask questions based on their stories.
Image source: spaceboyyy, Fiona McKinlay
#20
The US government artificially deflates the price of cheap high calorie low nutrition foods because poor fat people don’t overthrow governments, poor hungry ones do.
Image source: RhodiumPl8ed, Nothing Ahead
#21
Late to the party, but I believe that infants, toddlers, and young children have emotions, thoughts and feelings just as rich and complex as adults, if not more-so due to the magnitude of each new discovery.
Image source: ShookSloth, Jeremiah Lawrence
#22
That ancient civilisations were WAY more advanced than we give them credit for, this line of thinking can go a few different ways, some more ridiculous than others but I think as a baseline it is true. edit: If you are feeling adventurous check out subreddits like /r/alternativehistory or /r/CulturalLayer . There are a lot of questionable posts but it’s interesting stuff and some higher quality posts. It’s mostly in good fun of course it’s hard to prove any of this type of stuff.
Image source: beartankguy, Pat Whelen
#23
The management at my work have installed some sort of signal-jamming Faraday cage around the toilets so the staff can’t spend time in the toilet using the internet on their phones.
Image source: anon, Miriam Alonso
#24
That the vacuum shop down the street is a money laundering operation. Never a customer in the store, no new inventory since what looks like the late nineties to early aughts, and yet, they’ve been open for business since the 1950s. A specialized vacuum shop could never survive in this walmart era, there’s just no way.
Also Mattress Firm. Same deal, I just know it.
Image source: fancymcbacon, Ezra Jeffrey-Comeau
#25
Most of the long winded top posts/comments on reddit are written by professional or aspiring writers who actually do not have the first hand experience they claim to have.
Image source: flatulential, Melanie Deziel
#26
When you look at a person completely unaware of you, they have the impulse to turn and look at you too.
Image source: ElYatch, Nathan Dumlao
#27
In the 90’s business leaders all bought stock in student loan companies and began demanding BAs for entry/middle level jobs.
Image source: Peanutbutternut, RDNE Stock project
#28
I’m into conspiracy theories, but at the end of the day I don’t have a strong belief in any of them. I have an open mind towards them, but I also acknowledge that they are just theories. I’m sure some of them are probably true, but there’s no way to tell which ones are and which aren’t. But I do firmly believe this: There is enough evidence to prove that the CIA and the rest of the government won’t give a flying f**k about the well-being of American citizens if it means their goals will be met. The horrors of MK-ULTRA, bacteria being sprayed across San Francisco to test the effects of biowarfare on their own citizens, all of these events actually happened. If the government would do that s**t to their own people, some of the conspiracy theories don’t sound so crazy now. When it comes down to it, you really are the CIA’s lab rat whether you like it or not.
Image source: anon, Christopher Burns
#29
Gatorade switched to curvy bottles to hide that they are 4 ounces smaller Edit:I am not saying it can’t be proven that the bottles are 4 ounces smaller, I am saying I can’t prove that the bottle shape was changed specifically so consumers wouldn’t notice.
Image source: anon, Mike Mozart
#30
The timers at McDonalds to determine when the fries are done frying move at a rate of 2 units per second in order to make employees feel like they’re moving too slow and to work faster.
Image source: iSerpens, Louis Hansel
Follow Us