30 “Rich People” Things People Still Do Despite Not Being Wealthy At All

Though financial stability is incredibly important, you don’t have to be a millionaire to enjoy life to the fullest. There are plenty of things you can do even without much cash in your pocket. On top of that, if you do have some savings to spare, you can still splurge from time to time to indulge in some truly luxurious activities.
The r/AskReddit online community recently shared some of the extravagant behaviors they’ve come to love even though they’re not rich. Buying whatever you want to cook and taking frequent holidays is just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to find out how else folks love to treat themselves.
Bored Panda reached out to personal finance expert Sam Dogen, the author of the bestselling severance negotiation book, ‘How To Engineer Your Layoff’ and the host of the ‘Financial Samurai’ blog. He shed some light on what everyone should prioritize in life no matter their income and shared his thoughts on who can be considered to be ‘rich’ in the United States in this day and age. You’ll find our full interview with Dogen below.
I have a adopted a black cat. That might not sound very exotic rich people stuff. But every time I look at him I can’t help to think “I’ve got this incredibly beautiful graceful mini-jaguar in my house solely because I love it’s companionship and looking at it.”. Feel like a king with him.
I won’t buy crappy tires, shoes, or a bed. Don’t cheap out on what you put between you and the ground.
I tip servers like I’m rich because I used to work in the restaurant industry and I know all to well how brutal it can be
Food. I buy what I want and I try new stuff. I like cooking.
I buy the gel comfort pens. Makes me feel I’m a higher class when writing at work. Smooth crisp consistent ink.
My thermostat stays at the temperature setting of what is most comfortable to me and nothing will change that.
Buy the good toilet paper
u/Bosslowski added:
I only buy 4 ply toilet paper because my butt deserves nothing but the best
I take myself on vacations. Whenever I’m on vacation, I do whatever I wanna do. I’ll order a cocktail at 9 a.m. to go with my breakfast if I want to. When I’m on vacation, I don’t look at the price — I just do it
I have someone clean my house once a month. Never thought I’d be somebody to have a cleaning lady but it’s totally worth it. It’s not even as expensive as I thought it would be.
My house stays at 68 in the summer and 72 in the winter. F**k that try to keep the electric bill down b******t. I work way too f*****g hard to be uncomfortable in my house.
Once a year, I buy a premium car-cleaning package. They clean my car inside and out, including washing the interior with soap.
I have a towel warmer in my bathroom.
Not all that expensive, but holy f**k is it a luxury. Especially this time of year.
I use the F**K out of paper towels!
I get my hair done. It’s the one self care thing that is expensive that makes me feel beautiful
I go into Marks and Spencer (fancy British brand) and buy things for lunch like their (hella expensive) pulled pork sausage rolls, prawn cocktails, fancy salads etc. I like to pretend I’m a fancy lady for a few minutes every couple weeks lol. :)
I take my goofy a*s pitbull to a super fancy dog groomer where he gets blueberry facials and all kinds of other ridiculous s**t. It’s all these super high end dogs people probably paid thousands for. I bring in a dog I found wandering around as a puppy alone in a White Castle parking lot. He has no idea how lucky he is that i decided to stop for some cheese sliders that night… his life could have gone very differently.
Honorable mention, I don’t use a case on my IPhone. If it breaks, it breaks. That’s what AppleCare is for
For me, in the UK, it’s private dentistry. We have the option of state provided NHS dentistry, but I pay to go private. Everyone thinks I’m insane, but I like the service I get and I know if there’s a problem I can get seen to promptly with the best care I can afford. I do not have a high salary and I don’t really go on holidays or breaks away, but I’ll happily spend out on my dental health.
I don’t worry about prices when I’m grocery shopping i just grab what i want
I buy expensive cologne, even though I don’t buy anything else expensive in terms of clothes etc. I like to smell nice.
I pay for YouTube premium.
Coffee.
All about that coffee, the beans, maker, grinder
We have a garage fridge that is full of all different kinds of beverages.
I leave the fridge door open when getting the butter out even though my dad said it would cost billions and send us to the streets.
I only make about $50,000 to $60,000 a year, but I take international trips. Traveling is the stuff of life for me. I forego a lot of things so that I can save up to go on a big journey once a year.
Buy name brand, expensive make up. In my defense it lasts much longer than drugstore.
I buy small trash bags for the bathroom trash bins. My whole family uses grocery bags, but I don’t like how they always rip at the bottom.
I cook my dogs food. Ground beef, grains and veggie mix every week. Cheaper in the long run and better for her health.
Every so often, I eat at restaurants that cost $50 to $100 per person.
Upgrading to business class on long-haul flights to the east. It is so much better!
Buy the $6 bottle of coffee creamer knowing damn well I’m on the $3 bottle kind of budget.
I can’t help it though. Cobani sweet cream just hits different.
