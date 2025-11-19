“Panic Attacks”: 30 Things People Can Never Truly Understand Until They’ve Experienced Them

No one can experience everything in life. And sometimes, that’s a blessing! If you had to suffer through every possible traumatic situation, enjoying life would become extremely challenging. But the more that we have been through, the more we can relate to others.
Redditors have recently been discussing experiences that no one will ever fully understand until they’ve lived them, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts down below. From grieving a loved one to being burdened with chronic pain, I’m sure you can relate to some of the experiences here. But perhaps this list will be a reminder to be a little more sympathetic towards the things you haven’t seen first hand.
#1
Depression.
#2
Grief.
#3
Poverty.
#4
Panic attacks.
#5
Pet loss.
#6
Chronic pain.
#7
An a***sive relationship
Always easy to say, “Well if my SO would use violence against me, I would be gone in seconds”, until you’ve lived through it.
“I would never let someone treat me that way”, until the one you love actually does…
Learned this the hard way.
#8
Migraines. I’d love for everyone to experience a migraine at least once so that they stop calling it ‘just a headache.’.
#9
Discrimination
Some people think it straight up doesn’t exist because it’s never happened to *them*.
#10
Clinical depression. Everyone thinks they understand it because they’ve been depressed, but true depression is a whole different thing.
#11
Period Cramps.
#12
The outrage and despair when something really unfair happens to you.
People will tell you to just choose to be happy, or get over it, or forgive, but words are so cheap.
Moving past something and forgiving is a process you go through. You don’t actually have complete control over it.
#13
The struggle of dealing with mental health issues in silence!
#14
Addiction.
#15
Losing someone close to you.
#16
Reputation loss for something that you didn’t do.
#17
Tooth pain.
#18
The damage and consequences of childhood abuse/trauma/neglect, the adult you now has to deal with living n healing CPTSD.
#19
Your home burning down.
The fire is only the first day, the following 2 years it takes to reclaim your life is so much worse.
#20
War. Source someone who’s never been.
#21
True loneliness and how it feels to be completely isolated.
#22
Giving birth.
It’s a truly unreal and terrifying experience from start to finish for an onslaught of reasons. It was the only time in my life I have wondered if I might just die from pain alone. When my daughter finally came out and they plopped this slimy, wet, purple baby on my chest I actually said, “oh my god, it’s a baby.”
Side note, *parenthood* is another one of those things you don’t really get until you’ve done it.
#23
The way an abusive relationship truly wears you down and the lack of options you may face, or the harsh penalties you may experience for any choice
“Just go to a shelter!” 🤦♀️.
#24
What it’s like to be seconds away from death. The fear. The fight. The exhaustion followed by acceptance that that was your entire life. The feeling of being saved at the last possible second. It’s hard to understand if you haven’t been that close to death.
#25
I get to join this one. My 18-year-old is upstairs crying her eyes out because her Dad 54 years old just passed away at 3:30 this morning.
The only reason I’m here on Reddit is because I’m tired of crying my eyes out. I was married to him for 15 years. He was a good man and never should have died before me.
#26
Chemotherapy.
#27
Homelessness.
#28
OCD!
#29
How much I miss my dad 😭.
#30
The depth of love from a good mom.
