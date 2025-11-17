50 Times People Had To Do A Double Take To Understand What They Were Looking At (New Pics)

Our pattern-recognizing brain can be a little too eager to help us and will just tell us what it thinks we see. As a result, we’ll happily accept a further on, black cat as just a shadow and a series of scratches on a boat as a wonderful image of a tropical island. So it would be best to always look twice, not just when crossing the street, but when seeing almost anything.

The mildly interesting subreddit, on top of being quite humble, gathers the best happy little coincidences our brains and eyes put together. So scroll down and get comfortable, since you’ll probably be staring at some of these for a bit. Make sure to upvote your favorites and if you want some more things that look like other things, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can find them here and here. 

#1 This Agate That Looks Like A Wildfire

Image source: Magnetron85

#2 The Mushroom On This Dog’s Snoot Looks Like An Upvote

Image source: PaperTronics

#3 The Way The Sunlight Reflects Off My Vase Makes It Look Like Smoke

Image source: SimpleSpyder

#4 The Way The Light Shines Through The Bookcase Makes A Cityscape Shadow

Image source: Mitchdavismann

#5 I Present To You The Rare And Wonderful Dogtopus

Image source: lospolloshermanas

#6 Pen Made Of Recycled Water Bottles Casts A Shadow Of A Water Bottle

Image source: Tyler__Harris

#7 Sunlight Through This Fountain Looks Like It Is Pouring Lava – l’Aquila, Italy

Image source: daenel

#8 My Friend’s Snake Has The Superman Logo Naturally Emblazoned On Its Skin

Image source: backdoorwolf

#9 These Fishnet Stockings Made From The Table’s Shadow

Image source: Nicky-Al-Dente

#10 The Colors In This Piece Of Agate Look Like A Sunset

Image source: forged_elements

#11 This Bubble In A Frozen-Over Ice Fishing Hole Looks Like The Moon Rising Over A Forest

Image source: JephriB

#12 Frozen Feature Shaped Like A Mushroom

Image source: pete_ohara, instagram.com

#13 The Inside Of My Red Onion Looks Like A Lotus Flower

Image source: Ban_Pending

#14 My Blinds Reflection Looks Like Lunar Phases On My Wall

Image source: spaniard702

#15 The Sunset Lighting Makes It Look Like Firebreath

Image source: PoonSwoggle

#16 My SO’s Mother Has Cutting Boards That Look Like Books When They’re Put Away

Image source: mosoriaa

#17 My Cat’s Shadow Is Actually My Other Cat

Image source: IAMGodAMAA

#18 The Center Of This Tree Looks Like A Heart

Image source: Icilypuff

#19 Looks Like They’re Flying To The Moon

Image source: weII_then

#20 A Moth On My Mini Buddha Statue Makes It Look Like Buddha’s Wearing A Coat Or Cape

Image source: ScruffyTree

#21 Freezing Rain On Tree Branches Look Like Blood Vessels

Image source: grafxguy1

#22 This Onion Ring Shaped Like A Perfect Treble Clef

Image source: childofthemoose

#23 This Basket, Flattened By A Semi-Truck, Now Looks Like A 3D Picture Of A Basket

Image source: BRQuick

#24 Cat 3000 Heat Radiator

Image source: avantgardecats

#25 Coco Biting On A Toy Lightsaber, Looks Like He’s Shooting His Laser Beam

Image source: cokeplusmentos

#26 These Opals Look Like Mini-Hatching Dragon Eggs

Image source: smm2194

#27 Shadow Follows

Image source: easymichelle

#28 This Perfect Heart Shaped Cactus I Found

Image source: ArgentinaMalvina

#29 Pineapple?

Image source: heraldedplaying

#30 The Shadow Of Two Mailboxes Makes A Perfect Up Arrow

Image source: merax_cc

#31 This Grape That Looks Like A Pumpkin

Image source: UnbrokenBrown

#32 Tiny Natural Geode Shaped Like Foot Prints

Image source: reddy_freddy_

#33 My One Dog Looks Like My Other Dog’s Shadow

Image source: cheesewit40

#34 Light Reflected Onto This Wall Looks Like Chromosomes During Meiosis

Image source: wheeliechacha

#35 The Sunset Looks Like A Forest Fire

Image source: Jinglebell727

#36 I Got A Chicken Tender Shaped Like Africa

Image source: Mute_Jammer

#37 Camera Flash Made My Cat’s Eyes Look Like Flames

Image source: DIY_Cosmetics

#38 A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat

Image source: SequenceStar

#39 This Man Stopped By My Friends’ Vintage Clothing Store, And Their Ring Light Looks Like A Halo Above His Head

Image source: tolegittoquit13

#40 The Tree Outside My Kitchen Has An Almost Perfectly Pi Symbol Shaped Branch

Image source: LifeSupreme

#41 The Frozen Windows On My Plane Made It Look Like We Were Flying Through A Nebula

Image source: ramence

#42 After Five Years Of Use, My Pizza Stone Looks Like The Moon

Image source: chestertravis

#43 This Frozen Puddle Looks Like A Topographic Map

Image source: kmgenius

#44 The Shadow From This Plant Makes It Look Like There’s A Decal On My Friend’s Car

Image source: fidlarla

#45 This Pot I Was Letting Soak Formed A Yin Yang In The Grease And Soap

Image source: call_it_sleep

#46 Random Blister That Looks Like An Exclamation Point Appeared On My Finger

Image source: ZeloChief

#47 The Way The Paint Dried In This Old Bottle Looks Like A Tidal Wave

Image source: Epotheros

#48 The Shadow From A Rivet Makes It Look Like Sacajawea’s Smoking A Blunt

Image source: pillowcurtain

#49 My Blue Moon Beer Has An Orange, But It Looks Like There Is A Fried Egg On Top

Image source: reddit.com

#50 The Dust A Flag Left On My Wall, Makes It Look Like The Wall Is Fabric

Image source: MereCoincidences

