30 Innocent-Seeming Things That Can Actually Take A Life Pretty Much Instantly

The beauty of youth is such that we think we have forever to live and often go about our daily lives without knowing that, sometimes, life can be short. In fact, humans are actually much more fragile than we think and it can all end within the blink of an eye because of numerous things.
When Reddit user StarSpectore asked people to list everyday, harmless things that are actually fatally harmful, folks couldn’t hold back. You might have heard about some of these, but others will leave you stunned. Curious to know them all? Just scroll down and check them out!
#1
Infected tooth. Many people may ignore it due to the cost of going to the dentist, but the proximity of your teeth to the brain, neck sinuses, etc. can cause the infections to spread quickly into your head and cause Encephalitis which is often deadly.
#2
Obvious but sure doesn’t seem like it from people’s behavior but driving. Be safe. Go with the speed of traffic, use turn signals, practice defensive driving, use seatbelts.
#3
Pregnancy.
#4
Cervical (neck adjustment) from a careless chiropractor. They can too easily tear one of the 4 main arteries that form the Circle of Willis at the base of your brain case causing a hemorrhagic stroke. I worked for a neurologist for several years as a nurse. Not always deadly but can be. Saw several 20 somethings lose the ability to speak as well. Scary stuff.
#5
The spring on a garage door.
#6
Taking selfies on the edges of cliffs and leaning further out than necessary , when I went to Yellowstone it seemed many people weren’t aware that can get you [dead].
#7
A head injury. Please get checked out by a professional!
#8
Poking around inside the electronics of a microwave.
#9
People think that Visine added to a drink will cause diarrhea. Popular sitcoms and medical procedurals have even alluded to this. That’s false. Visine added to a drink can seizures, cardio vascular collapse, coma, and death. It’s not to be played with. .
#10
Differential pressure
Most people don’t know anything about it but it’s what happens when you decide to clear something like drain pipe by hand to prevent an area from flooding / continuing to flood and when you do it creates a suction that you cannot escape so you drown when the water continues to rise and you cannot escape because your arm is stuck in the pipe that the water should be using to drain.
I usually read about differential pressure injuries in the scuba world when an untrained diver thinks they can clear a drain and once they get stuck (at the bottom of a swimming pool for instance) they run out of air and die but this happens outside of scuba too so it’s worth knowing about.
TL;DR: Think twice before clearing a drain and use the right tools when you do.
#11
Going cold turkey if you have a drinking problem.
#12
Texting/filming while driving 🤦♀️.
#13
Slipping in a shower.
#14
Hitting a moose while driving a car. The hood hits their legs and the huge mass of their body smashes the windshield crushing you.
#15
Swimming in a pound or abandoned pool, those bacteria will result in death within 48hrs, even if you’re in the hospital in time.
#16
Acetaminophen. People treat Tylenol like a harmless general-purpose medicine but something like 1600 Americans suffer liver failure from it every year. Use sparingly, never use while drinking.
#17
An ostrich. Those f*****s can disembowel with a kick.
#18
Digging holes at the beach. Happens every summer.
#19
Large herbivores. They’ve evolved defenses to make large predators rethink their life choices. They will mess you up.
#20
A ruptured brain aneurysm. It’s a silent [death].. most people don’t even know they have one until it bursts, causing instant unconsciousness or death. Scary how something so small can be so deadly.
#21
Mixing ammonia and chlorine.
#22
Falling down stairs.
#23
Being in the water near a “singing” blue whale. They’re loud enough to knock you unconscious – which can cause you to drown.
#24
You’d think power lines would be obvious but you would be blown away with the amount of people that think power lines carry the same voltage and amperage that a house outlet does. I’ve seen cops, ems and regular civilians out walking around downed lines that are still energized with no earthly idea that one step closer could [end] you.
#25
Living in Florida, for tourists it’s swimming in lakes invaded by gators.
#26
Capacitors. don’t let your children dismantle electronics.
#27
Towing lines of all sorts, if they snap and you’re on their way you’re not surviving that.
I always thought everyone one knows that, but in the last few years I saw a lot of people standing 1-2 away from the lines/chains pulled by tractors/excavators trying to rescue some other vehicle or pull something heavy.
#28
Enclosed spaces, specifically enclosed spaces filled with any gas that is either toxic on its own or that simply displaces the oxygen in the space.
Enclosed spaces filled with an inert gas such as nitrogen, helium, argon, etc. are especially dangerous because you’ll pass out from hypoxia before you even realize something is wrong. Our bodies don’t alert us to lack of oxygen; it’s the buildup of carbon dioxide that makes us feel like we’re suffocating. In an oxygen poor atmosphere where we can still expel CO2, we’ll happily keep breathing until we quickly pass out and die shortly thereafter.
#29
The fumes coming from a rotten bag of potatoes.
#30
Honking your car horn in Houston.
