30 Things That Aren’t Bad Or Wrong At All But Get So Much Hate

It’s oddly satisfying to be a hater. Whether it’s pineapple on pizza, reality TV, or that one coworker who always talks over everyone—it just feels so good to vent about what bothers us.
But according to folks under this Reddit thread, some things get more flak than they deserve and could use a little more love.
#1
People who choose to be child free. Some people just don’t want kids, and that’s fine.
Image source: CreativeCat92, Andre Furtado / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
People who choose not to drink who aren’t recovering alcoholics or pregnant.
People who do drink but have decided they don’t feel like drinking that night. Their reasoning being they simply don’t want to.
Image source: Stormflier, Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Changing your mind. People act like it’s a sign of weakness, but it actually shows growth. Admitting you’re wrong or seeing things differently is how you evolve, not something to be ashamed of.
Image source: mrpunukesh, Engin Akyurt / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Sleeping in. People act like you’re a useless member of society if you sleep past 10.
Image source: CosmoAlways, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Sitting idle. I hate it when it’s labelled as “wasting time”. You need some time for your brain to slow off and just exist. It’s not a crime.
Image source: Ineedavacation1999, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Spiders. They eat things you don’t want in your house. Try and leave them alone.
Image source: Hopeful-Passion-2221, Magali Guimarães / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Fast food workers. Most of y’all have no idea how hard we actually work, or how horribly y’all treat us for no reason whatsoever.
Image source: Titan_Tails, Ilyas Chabli / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Pineapple on pizza! It gets so much hate, but honestly, the sweet and salty combo is pretty solid. It’s not for everyone, but the amount of outrage it causes is way over the top for a simple pizza topping. Let people enjoy their food!
Image source: Dream_Fairy04, Augustinus Martinus Noppé / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
Pensioners. I’m fed up of defending myself on Reddit for the crime of being old. The venom thrown at pensioners is totally disgusting and would create a lifetime ban if it was directed at any other group/ colour/ religion.
Please stop generalising that all boomers are wealthy. Yeah, some are and I’m as jealous as the next person, with my pathetic pension. I’ve worked all my life, but did not have the means to have a huge pension pot. I did have a house, but was forced out by an abusive ex husband. I’m single but still have to pay full bills and the rent is almost half my income. This year, it’s eating or heating. I’m not moaning- just stating facts and I’m certainly not alone in this situation. It’s hard being poor, but even harder reading the hatred ….
Image source: Appropriate-Bad-9379, Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Transgender people. We’re not corrupting children or anything, that’s just the lie they’re trying to use to turn us into the latest political football.
Image source: Altoid_Addict, Rosemary Ketchum / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Being kind. Kind people should be looked up to as a good example, not looked down on as “weak”.
Image source: djb2589, SHVETS production / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Long term trauma sufferers (“you should be over it by now”, “suck it up” etc).
Image source: StayProsty, Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Men who are in touch with their feelings and they express them. Men who are sensitive are constantly put down due to toxic masculinity. Both men and women s**t on guys who exteriorize their emotions uninhibitedly in a gentle kindhearted manner and deem them unmanly, describe them as too feminine, plus many other more grotesque words and phrases. And crying is viewed as a sign of weakness.
Women have emotions. Men do too. It’s indisputable that all humans have emotions. High emotional availability is something that should absolutely not be seen as exclusive to any specific gender, age or race. It’s a universal human condition. It’s nothing to be ashamed of and NO ONE should be belittled or bullied for having or displaying completely valid and sincere emotions nor for possessing the ability to communicate them.
Image source: Fine_Faithlessness67, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
Cats and specifically how they’re often considered to be less affectionate than dogs! My kitty is a total sweetheart and is way more personable and affectionate than my dog was (to be clear, he wasn’t mean or anything, he was mostly just concerned with finding his next meal).
Image source: PenVsPaper, Lina Kivaka / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Skunks
They’re actually pretty cute and fun to watch if you don’t harass them.
Image source: LadyKnightmare, Jack Bulmer / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Gen Z. There’s nothing wrong with them they’re just being young and immature because they ARE young. They’re not “doomed” again they’re being young and participating in fads just like you did. The stuff you did when you were their age was just as dumb, just as cringeworthy and made the older generations “lose faith” in. Then what happened? You grew up and matured.
The stuff that’s catered towards them isn’t dumbed down or soulless or basic or mind numbing. It’s just catered towards a young demographic, which you are not. You aren’t the target audience, that’s why you don’t get it. You’re not meant to as it’s not for you.
Millennials got the same hate, as did Gen X and Boomers and so on. And they all grew up, eventually Gen Z will and then everyone will hate on Gen Alpha for [damaging] whatever industries and being entitled and not knowing what real work is and whatever buzzwords people always use to hate on the latest generation of youths.
Also while I’m at it, people “glued to their phones” there’s this weird assumption that if I or any other person under 40 is on their phone they’re just rotting their brain or d**king around or are on social media. First of all everyone looks at their phones not just Gen Z and Millennials. Second of all a phone these days is an everything in one device. It’s a calender, it gives you the time, it gives you news, it allows you to send important emails, read books, look at timetables, write notes. Someone “glued to their phone” could be doing any of that kind of stuff.
If you didn’t give people in the past s**t for constantly reading books, reading a newspaper, writing their schedule for the day. looking at their watch and so on, why are you giving people, particularly young people, s**t now for it? Because the platform they do that stuff has changed? Everyone still does that stuff. The only thing that’s changed is the platform: It’s all now on a phone. Think about that the next time you’re on a bus or subway and see everyone “glued to their phones”.
Image source: Over_Ad_2079, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Honestly- overweight people. Not dating one is fine but the way people talk about us or treat is just mind blowing in the worst way. I’m a person with feelings not an ogre.
Image source: jazmine_likea_flower, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
Other people’s interests. People love to just ***HATE*** things like they’re a movie hero with a vengeance. My boy, it literally doesn’t affect you, f*****g chill.
Image source: D3dshotCalamity, fauxels / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Androids. People with iphones think they have some diamond when most of the time they have a phone android has already had for years.
Image source: r0ckerdud3, Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Bees! we will die out within like 10-20 years without bees!!!
Image source: stonedngettinboned, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Late-diagnosed autistic women.
It’s become very chic to poop on “hOw tRenDy aUtisM Is lAteLy!!! Stupid TikTok making awkward a*****e women think they have something they don’t!”
But like… girls and women have had autism just as much as men and boys have… they’ve just been horrendously under-diagnosed for decades, meaning we haven’t had access to resources like appropriate forms of therapy, much needed school and work accommodations… many of us were incorrectly diagnosed with mood disorders, with treatments which DO NOT WORK for autistics and often cause harm…
So yeah, you tell ‘em – go berate these often traumatized and struggling women, who are finally getting access to the self-knowledge to better accommodate themselves!!! :(.
Image source: doobeedoobee, Austin Guevara / pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
ADHD and the d***s that treat it, they are unbelievably helpful for a mental illness that people dont rly appreciate for how bad it can be.
Image source: Hanondorf, Tara Winstead / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Vegan food. It doesn’t taste as horrible as people make it out to be. And alot of “regular” food is vegan and people don’t realize that.
Image source: littletrashpanda77, Ella Olsson Ella Olsson / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
I still don’t really get why being considered woke is bad or why something being woke is bad. I don’t really get how when a black person appears in a TV show, now it’s considered “woke” but in the 2000s it wasn’t? For example how is current day Power Rangers woke but Mighty Morphin Power Rangers not when it had the same kinda diverse cast? I genuinely just don’t get it.
It’s like those people on Youtube ranting about X-Men 97 “It’s woke!!! ITS WOOOKKE!!” Yeah? And? It was still pretty good. Everyone I know who watched it liked it too. And on top of that what the f**k did you EXPECT from the X-Men? They did no different to any previous X-Men stuff regarding the mutant thing. Only cause now it’s 2024 it’s “woke”
In fact, I don’t really know what “woke” even is I constantly get a different answer every time. Feels like it’s such an overused buzzword now that’s used as basically “I don’t like it” I think I’ve seen everything get called woke at this point.
Seriously, you afraid you’re gonna burst into flames if you watch something woke?
Image source: PewterCityPain, JESHOOTS.com / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
People in their 20s who choose to have pets instead of kids.
Image source: reedmama, Humphrey Muleba / pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Brussels Sprouts
they can be quite delicious and nutritious.
Image source: Kubicek420, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
It seems like when people imagine an adult who lives with their parents they just picture some unemployed unattractive balding fat guy who plays video games all day like what cartoons and sitcoms would have you believe. I’ve seen people literally raging in reddit posts about adult children who live at home with hundreds of people calling them “pieces of s**t” and “moochers” in the most casual way I’ve seen. Some of the adult children mentioned in the posts aren’t even 20 yet and expected to already know how to do everything on their own. It’s so weird to me that the first assumption people have is that they must be lazy and entitled or coddled, and not that they could be going through something mentally or need the right kind of guidance.
Image source: theygotapepperbar, Elina Fairytale / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
Picky eaters.
People take it waaay the f**k too personally.
Image source: rafters-, Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
Any hobby, movie or book series that is particularly popular amongst women and girls.
Image source: UnderstandingFun5200, Monstera Production / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Guy Fieri. He actually does quite a bit of charity work!
Image source: lil-munchable, Mike Mozart / flickr (not the actual photo)
