50 Of The Most Interesting Historical Photos From The “History In Pictures” Facebook Page

History used to be one of our favorite subjects back in school. We absolutely adored learning about ancient cultures, long-gone civilizations, recent developments, and how things changed (though people mostly stayed the same). So whenever there’s a chance to share this passion for the past with you, we pounce!
The ‘Things From The Past’ Facebook page (aka the ‘History in Pictures’ project) is a wonderful archive of some truly stunning photos of everything historical. From posts about vintage fashion and political history to stunning features of archeological marvels, the page has a bit of everything for the historically-minded internet user. Not every photo is about happy events, but then again, history is nuanced and reflects the best and worst of humanity.
Today, we’re featuring some of their best pics. We’d love to hear your thoughts about history as a subject and what period you loved learning the most about. Hopefully, this list will reignite your passion for learning about how things were, not just how they are now. Turn the time machine on, dear Pandas. Onwards!
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1 Terry Fox, A 21 Year Old Canadian Who Lost A Leg To Cancer, Began A Cross-Canada Run To Raise Money For Cancer Research. He Ran The Equivalent Of A Full Marathon A Day. He Made It 143 Days And 5,373 Km Before The Spread Of His Cancer Forced Him To Quit. He Died June 1981
Image source: Historyinpictures
#2 Albert Einstein Teaching At Lincoln, The United State’s First Historical Black University, 1946
Image source: Historyinpictures
#3 Camberley Kate, A.k.a. Kate Ward, And Her Stray Dogs In England In 1962. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime
Image source: Historyinpictures
#4 Betty White Dressed In Vintage 1940s Clothing To Celebrate The 75th Tournament Of Roses, 1963
Image source: Historyinpictures
#5 A Baby Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, March 16, 1940
Image source: Historyinpictures
#6 “Girls In The Windows” Taken By Ormond Gigli In 1960 In NYC. The Building Was Knocked Down The Next Day
Image source: Historyinpictures
#7 Dr. Religa Monitors His Patient’s Vitals After 23-Hour-Long (Successful) Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Sleeping In The Corner, 1987
Image source: Historyinpictures
#8 The Beatles On What Kind Of Girl Do They Prefer, 1960s
Image source: Historyinpictures
#9 Sister Mary Kenneth Keller, The First Woman To Earn A Doctorate In Computer Science In The United States, 1965
Image source: Historyinpictures
#10 Portrait Of A Filipina/Chinese Woman From The Philippines, 1875 Photo By Francisco Van Camp
Image source: Historyinpictures
#11 1,500-Year-Old Ceramic Maya Figurine With Removable Helmet, From El Perú-Waka, Petén, Guatemala
Image source: Historyinpictures
#12 Queen Isabel II, Veiled, 1855 C By Camillo Torreggiani. Masterful Use Of Light And Shadows To Make It Look Like Real Lace
Image source: Historyinpictures
#13 This 1955 Photo Is One Of Walter Chandoha’s Most Famous Shots. “My Daughter Paula And The Kitten Both ‘Smiled’ For The Camera At The Same Time. …but The Cat’s Not Smiling, He’s Meowing”
Image source: Historyinpictures
#14 Monty Python Crew, 1976
Image source: Historyinpictures
#15 The Interior Of The Orient Express. This Long-Distance Passenger Train Service Was Created In 1883
Image source: Historyinpictures
#16 Miss America, 1924
Image source: Historyinpictures
#17 4000-Year-Old Writing Board By An Egyptian Student With Teacher’s Spelling Corrections In Red
Image source: Historyinpictures
#18 London Punks And A Surprised Grandmother, 1982
Image source: Historyinpictures
#19 Buzz Aldrin, First Self-Portrait In Space. 1966
Image source: Historyinpictures
#20 Hattie Tom, A Young Chiricahua Apache, 1899
Image source: Historyinpictures
#21 Blackfoot Chief Two Guns White Calf, Early 1900s
Image source: Historyinpictures
#22 Portrait Of Ah-Weh-Eyu (Pretty Flower), Of The Seneca Nation, 1908. Photo By J.l. Blessing
Image source: Historyinpictures
#23 People In Times Square, New York City Celebrate The Surrender Of Germany, May 7th, 1945
Image source: Historyinpictures
#24 Sophia Loren, 1960
Image source: Historyinpictures
#25 A 4,500-Year-Old Egyptian Bead Dre
Image source: Historyinpictures
#26 One Of The Most Beautiful Trains Ever Made, The ‘Mercury’ Streamliner, Designed In Art Deco-Style By Henry Dreyfuss For The New York Central Railroad. Here’s One Captured In Chicago In 1936
Image source: Historyinpictures
#27 Freddie Mercury And David Bowie Backstage At Live Aid 1985
Image source: Historyinpictures
#28 Wedding Rings Removed From Holocaust Victims Before They Were Executed, 1945
Image source: Historyinpictures
#29 Microsoft Staff. December 7, 1978
Image source: Historyinpictures
#30 Electric Cars Charging, 1917
Image source: Historyinpictures
#31 This Miniature Ecosystem Has Been Thriving In An Almost Completely Isolated State Since 1960. It Has Been Watered Just Once In That Time
Image source: Historyinpictures
#32 A Beautiful Antique Hearse From Dresden, Germany
Image source: Historyinpictures
#33 Bison Paintings In The Cave Of Altamira, Spain. They Were Painted Over 20,000 Years Between 35,000 And 15,000 Bc
Image source: Historyinpictures
#34 The Spectacular Secret Treasures That Have Been Growing Beneath Mexico For 500,000 Years: A Cave With Crystals Up To 11 Meters In Length And A Weight Up To 55 Tons
Image source: Historyinpictures
#35 A California Teacher Teaching The Physics Of Surfing, 1970
Image source: Historyinpictures
#36 Dolly Parton With Her Husband Carl Dean, 1960s
Image source: Historyinpictures
#37 Children In Minobashi Raincoats Going To A New Year’s Event, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, 1956
Image source: Historyinpictures
#38 Country Store On Dirt Road, North Carolina In 1939
Image source: Historyinpictures
#39 Sigourney Weaver Promotional Shot For Alien By Eva Sereny In Paris After The Movie Wrapped In 1978
Image source: Historyinpictures
#40 In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Dallas, Texas “Log Lodge Tavern”
Image source: Historyinpictures
#41 Serving A Snack On Scandinavian Airlines Flight, 1969
Image source: Historyinpictures
#42 Roman Mosaic Discovered In 2021 In Old Town Of Hvar, Croatia
Image source: Historyinpictures
#43 Women Delivering Ice, 1918
Image source: Historyinpictures
#44 7000-Year-Old Neolithic Figurines From Romania, Called “The Thinker” And “The Sitting Woman”
Image source: Historyinpictures
#45 Men Of The Seaforth Highlanders Rest In A Trench With A Dog During Ww1, 1915
Image source: Historyinpictures
#46 Gertrude Ederle Becomes The First Woman To Swim The English Channel In 1926
Image source: Historyinpictures
#47 The Gardener At Stonehenge Mowing The Lawn, C. 1955
Image source: Historyinpictures
#48 The Wedding Portrait Of A Married Khalkha Mongolian Couple, 1920s
Image source: Historyinpictures
#49 Mom Uses A Trash Can To Contain Her Baby While She Crochets In The Park, 1969
Image source: Historyinpictures
#50 Iron Workers On The North Tower Of The World Trade Center In 1973
Image source: Historyinpictures
