50 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

‘Dumpster Diving‘ is a subreddit dedicated to urban foraging — searching through the trash for usable items.
Members of this online community share their experiences and tips for finding valuables, talking about both their successes and failures, as well as discussing ethical and legal considerations surrounding the activity.
Overall, it’s a supportive and informative subreddit, full of support and encouragement for everyone who tries to live at least a bit more sustainably and reduce waste.
So in an attempt to contribute to spreading the message, we at Bored Panda put together a new publication, featuring the subreddit’s most popular posts. Continue scrolling to check them out and fire up our first one for the older ones.
#1 My New Biggest Score
Image source: kandroid96
#2 Found In The Dumpster Tied In A Trash Bag. What A Sweet Soul As Well. Poor Thing
Image source: ProjectIntelligent99
#3 Best Dumpster Dive Ever
Image source: CrazyCritterGirl
#4 Found This Boy By A Recycling Dumpster Today
Image source: ASSMDSVD
#5 Found A Completely Unused Art Set
Image source: Cult7Choir
#6 Thought This Was Worth Saving
Image source: Cult7Choir
#7 Two La Creuset’s Left At The Dumpster By My Work Today
Image source: BigPoppaJay
#8 Not Dumpster Diving Per Se, But This Antique Hand Painted French Cabinet From The 1890’s Was A Part Of The “Junk” I Was Hired To Remove From A House Yesterday!
Image source: Cult7Choir
#9 Ok This Is Epic
Image source: yungbc2000
#10 Built Myself A Desk Out Of Some Mahogany Base Boards Taken Out Of The Dumpster! My Gaming Chair Was Picked Up From The Curb Side
Image source: tooned
#11 Someone’s Old Marble Collection Got Put In The Trash And Rescued By Me
Image source: HERMANNATOR85
#12 Scoreeee. First One Of The Season
Image source: hailey199666
#13 Found This Painting In The Trash, Looked Like My Cat So I Grabbed It
Image source: Prestigious-Theory-4
#14 My Curbside Cast Iron Haul!
Image source: notyouraveragedonut
#15 Was Out Of Dogfood And Broke Af. Thought I’d Take A Peek In The Pet Store Dumpster. Score
Image source: jPeg1900
#16 I’ve Never Felt The Need To Post A Haul Until This
Image source: valkyrie_queen_
#17 I Was Digging Through The Trash Of Someone Who Looked To Be Moving And I Found A Set Of Earrings Marked As 18k Gold And A Friend Who Is A Jeweler Tested The Stones And Said They’re White Sapphire
Image source: 600-shot-of-autism
#18 I’m Excited About This Find, I’m An Elementary Teacher And Next Year I’ll Have All My Kiddos Write Cards To Their Family/Staff! They Were Sealed In A Trash Bag Untouched On Top!
Image source: adgb6
#19 Found A Perfectly Fine Bass Guitar In The Garbage. On My Birthday!!
Image source: quasi_kid
#20 Someone Threw Out A Perfectly Working 40 Inch 4k Smart TV. Madness, But Mine Now
Image source: meriadickbrandybuck
#21 Dumpster Diver Needed A Little Help Out After Getting Stuck Down There
Image source: WhatWasThatLike
#22 This 30+ Year Old Monstera Deliciosa Would’ve Gone To The Dump. Working At A Moving Firm Has Its Benefits! Girlfriend For Scale
Image source: cookingfragsyum
#23 I Have Never Felt So Happy From A Dumpster Find
Image source: WickedMorbidTomatoe
#24 Pretty Rad Find. My Grandparents Paid Something Like 75 Cents A Months Back In The Day For One Similar. Little Work, And She’ll Shine
Image source: lexton218
#25 Back With More To Report. I Thought I’d Retired, But Last Night I Checked The Dumpster Again. Diapers, Storage, Heaters, Toys And Cases Of Cereal Later ($785) Sticker Price, I’m So Glad I Went. More Donation Trips To Make Next Week!
Image source: WhatAFineWasteOfTime
#26 Someone Didn’t Feel Like Cleaning Their $800 Espresso Machine. I Found It Sitting On Top Of A Garbage Can Out Diving Last Night
Image source: PatSabre12
#27 I Love These Little Free Pantries I’ve Been Seeing Pop Up Lately. They Give Me A Great Opportunity To Practice Mutual Aid With My Neighbors By Filling Them Up With A Bunch Of Perfectly Fine Non-Perishables I Score From Dumpsters!
Image source: Dukdukdiya
#28 Found This Disco Ball – Expected It To Be Flimsy, Made Of Styrofoam But Its Actually Very Heavy And Nice!
Image source: Comfortable_Stage806
#29 I Make Blankets For Shelter Doggos/Homeless People And Their Dogs From Linen I Find In Dumpsters. Doggo In Photo Is My Little Weirdo. And No, I Did Not Find Her In A Dumpster:p
Image source: False_Ad_4117
#30 In An Open Dumpster Behind My Target…
Image source: otho03
#31 Saw Someone On Here Say They Found A Bunch Of LED Lights Once. I Thought “Omg I Want To Find Some”… Well I Found 25 Boxes Last Night
Image source: hailey199666
#32 Pert Smert If My Favorite Dumpster By Far. Very Aesthetic, Brand New $150 Cat Tower, In The Box? Score. P.s. They Love It
Image source: AcanthisittaGlum138
#33 Antique Apothecary Scales Thrown Out By Neighbors
Image source: thinman
#34 Saved Before It Hit The Trash
Image source: Deep-Presentation-52
#35 Did I Find 30 Pairs Of Brand New $120 Boots In A Shoe Store Dumpster? Do All Of My Friends Now Have Said Pair Of Boots? Yes On All Fronts
Image source: NubileNewYorkers
#36 And Again… Brand New
Image source: fontejonz
#37 Approximately 650 Pounds Of Aluminum Cans Collected At A Music Festival
Image source: Impressive-Bit7781
#38 Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy This. Found About 20 Tablets In The Trash Today. Mostly Old Galaxy Note 10.1 From 2014 But I’ll Take It With A Big Smile
Image source: GiantClaw
#39 $700 Free Wine…. I Asked The Dumpster God If I Should Quit Drinking. This Is Her Answer…. I Guess That’s A No!
Image source: sdace7
#40 I Got All Deez 242 Bananas From A Dumpster. Banana For Scale
Image source: Reddit_IbarelyKnowIt
#41 I’ve Died And Landed In Dumpster Nomad Heaven
Image source: AcanthisittaGlum138
#42 This Is My Third Load Of This Size, And Much More Left
Image source: BoBandy679
#43 Todays Finds. I Still Don’t Know How I Found All Of This In The Same Dumpster
Image source: Kittenslover99
#44 Found This Costume With An Extra Head That Snaps Onto The Other Head In A Dumpster
Image source: Gingafer81
#45 Anyone Know A Good Recipe That Uses Like 80 Red Onions And 60 Bananas?
Image source: deserttrends
#46 Another $500+ Haul From My Favorite Dumpster. Haven’t Purchased Groceries In Years!
Image source: deserttrends
#47 The Second Day Of Christmas Did Not Disappoint!
Image source: finetime2
#48 Weather Finally Cooling But Grocery Store Waste Not So Much! …favorite Asparagus Recipes?
Image source: mosomedve216
#49 Past 2-3 Weeks I’ve Found And Melted All Of This Aluminum Copper And Pewter. I Found 4 Cameras 3 Power Tools And 2 Bikes. For A Grand Total Of 340$ Not Including All The Metal In This Picture. Also Found A Few Computers And Laptops That I Will Be Scrapping Since They Do Not Work
Image source: mickx123
#50 Found This Guy In A Dumpster This Morning
Image source: BellasGamerDad
#51 Mind Blown! Handmade Leather Boots Near New And In My Size!! Boots Are Diplomat By The Company Thursday
Follow Us