Someone In This Online Group Asked “What Do You Miss About The ’90s?”, 25 Folks Delivered

#1
Not being contactable 24/7.
Peace of leaving school/work and not having to deal with there nonsense till tomorrow.
#2
Not being blinded by headlights when driving. Now everyone has LED/illegal lights.
#3
Knocking on your friends door to see if they could come out.
#4
Blockbuster/Pizza Hut on Friday nights.
#5
Flying was so easy. Parents could meet at the gate. You could show up 10 minutes before the doors closed and be ok. You didn’t have to get groped or lasered to just go to another place. It was actually quite enjoyable.
#6
Before we had mobile phones, my wife and I would plan to meet at a certain street corner at a certain time after work. We sometimes had to wait for the other person to show up, but we knew they would.
#7
Watching TNG episodes for the first time.
#8
To be honest? I miss Magazines. Like any interest under the sun had a couple of magazines. If you were on a road trip beg your parents to buy a paintball magazine or Nintendo power and just reread the articles over and over about games you could never play or kits you could never afford.
It helped feed the imagination and kept me endlessly entertained on trips.
#9
Childhood, 90s cartoons were so much better than they are today. Kids these days are like little grown-ups, they don’t have a childhood as we did back then.
#10
Weird I know, but commercials. Specifically Christmas commercials. They were full of hope, joy, care and didn’t quite feel as monetarily-driven as the ones today.
#11
I honestly miss the internet from the 90s.. I spent so many hours exploring, reading things…. every webpage felt like I was visiting someone’s house, they were so personal as design standards did not exist yet. I enjoyed my netscape navigator. And I LOVED my IRC chat rooms. Keep in mind I was like 9 and 10. lol, so I mostly spent time in Pokemon Chat rooms that had bots.
Discord is not the same as the IRC days.
#12
Building cubby houses, playing in the creek, rollerblading, then coming home and playing Sega/Nintendo. I miss taping stuff off the tv, hanging out in my room, still playing with toys, reading cool magazines, going through my card collections. The hype of the cinema back in the 90’s. Not being a slave to technology, but still having wicked gadgets like Walkmans.
#13
Having a limited selection when it comes to movies. Whether it was rewatching movies from your home collection or renting at blockbuster, the limited options made choosing something to watch much less annoying.
#14
Prime time tv, 35mm film. There’s idealism in film photography that is now missing. The medium lost the sentimental value it used to have.
#15
The CD players/stereo systems. I had a beautiful Sony one with double tape deck and 3 CD changer. Had lovely coloured lights on the display and it was just brilliant to listen to Eliminator on. My dad got it for me and at the age of 10 I thought I was so cool.
#16
I’m a Xennial, so being in middle age now, I miss everything about the 90’s- I really miss having no true responsibilities but choosing what color jelly shoes to wear that day or begging my mom to bring me to the store for more stickers for my sticker album.
#17
Watching grunge music videos on MTV and Keebler chips.
#18
Ed, Edd and Eddie; Code Name Kids Next Door; Samurai Jack; courage the cowardly dog; Powerpuff Girls….. the 90’s had really good cartoons.
#19
My Super Nintendo being cutting edge technology.
#20
Urban legends. Like, the fact that we have the Internet to fact check everything is still pretty cool, but I always loved the mystique when you hear an urban legend about a band or artist you enjoy.
#21
People covering up the lens or their face when dad broke out the camcorder.
#22
The pager.
And the brick phone.
#23
Slap bracelets.
#24
The rapid change in video games. Started the decade with like Sonic the Hedgehog, a fun but only minority iterative 2D sides roller. Ended it with Deus Ex and Baldur’s Gate, which were practically the Citizen Kane of games. Quake if you like online FPS, all those novel-at-the-time 3D mascot platformers, JRPGs of unprecedented scale, whatever. Something for everybody. The medium feels so explored now; everything’s Halo or GTA by comparison. I talked with people who remember 1970s rock and they say about the same thing.
#25
Geocities.
The pages would take forever to load because of complete nonsense but it was awesome. 36 gifs and an autoplay 20 second loop of music, just to see someone express about their favorite rock.
