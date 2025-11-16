50 Interesting And Surprising Comparison Images That Help Make Sense Of The Things Around Us (New Pics)

Change is a completely natural—and unavoidable—part of life. In fact, it might be the only consistent thing we know. And yet, the world around us seems to change so imperceptibly at times that we might not notice what’s happening. That’s why photos are so powerful.
They can show how the passage of time has affected people, places, and objects. Others, meanwhile, directly compare similar things. Bored Panda has collected some of the most powerful comparison images from around the net to help provide you with a fresh new perspective on life. Odds are that you won’t see the world around us the same way after this. Check out the best photos below and upvote the ones that had the biggest impact.
#1 A Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father’s Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”. Before And After
Image source: Whoiscw
#2 Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather’s Restored WW2 Hurricane
Image source: missbazil
#3 Had My Facial Reconstruction Surgery 2 Months Ago. Was Called Megamind, Ken Griffey Jr, Jimmy Nuetron, Etc. 8 Weeks Later And Feeling A Lot More Confident In How I Look
Image source: StarksTwins
#4 My Parents Have Been Married For 25 Years Today. Then And Now
Image source: ISmellManFlesh
#5 2,200-Year-Old Hellenistic Theatre In Laodicea, Southwestern Turkey, After Recent Excavation
Image source: reddit.com
#6 My Dog Next To My Mom’s Puppy, 8 Months Difference Between The Pictures
Image source: cabeleirae
#7 Manitoba, Canada
Image source: KulfgarTheViking
#8 This Naturally Occuring Ficus Tree Root Bridge, Me For Scale
Image source: Flippiewulf
#9 Can You Tell Who’s Related?
Image source: borrow_a_feeling
#10 A Friend Found Some Hummingbird Eggs. Fingers For Scale
Image source: WatchAdamRise
#11 Shaking Hands With A Harpy Eagle
Image source: joke-is-on-you
#12 Works Like A Charm
Image source: misterperry
#13 My Appearance While Unknowingly Living With HIV For 5 Years vs. 2 Years With Treatment
Image source: eyeswideblue
#14 The Size Difference Between A Wolf Track And My Dog’s Paw
Image source: lostinapotatofield
#15 They Were Talking About My Local Animal Shelter On National TV, And They Focused On Alys, The Cat We Adopted 7 Months Ago. We Got To See Where She Came From. We Were In Awe
Image source: mvppaulo
#16 Maine Coon vs. Siamese Size Comparison
Image source: the_catbeans_mainecoons
#17 Here’s My Echium Pink Fountain. It’s About 2.5m Tall And Still Growing. Me For Size Comparison
Image source: Demongeeks8
#18 A Doctor Chronicled The Progression Of Alzheimer’s Disease In One Of His Patients By Collecting Her Signatures From Medical Forms Over Several Years
Image source: bazoid
#19 A Comparison Between My Drawing Of 2013 And 2017 – Victoria Justice Is The Subject
Image source: VFreddyART
#20 Just Saw Black Beauty – One Of The Most Complete T-Rex Skeletons Ever Found. Excited 5’5″ Primate For Scale
In classic ‘death pose’, her bones are black from a specific mineral exposure during fossilization.
Image source: ramence
#21 Bald Eagle Nests Are Generally 5 Feet Wide And 3 Feet Deep. The Largest Recorded Bald Eagle Nest Is 9.5 Feet In Diameter, 20 Feet Deep And Weighed Almost 6,000 Pounds
Image source: quince6
#22 My Dad And I, 1990 And 2012. He Had High Hopes For Me
Image source: krazikanaidian
#23 The Size Of This Leaf That I Found In The Park. Me For Size Comparison
Image source: ComanderCupcake
#24 The Color Difference Between The Fall’s Honey Harvest And The Summer’s
Image source: PapiSilvia
#25 My Mom Asked If I Wanted To See Her Melon. Mom For Scale
Image source: dne416
#26 My Dog And I Have The Same Size Foot
Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard
#27 My Mom Next To This Moderately-Sized Cactus. Mom For Scale
Image source: jjimahon
#28 These Blackberries
Image source: _Mr_Fil_
#29 He Really Does Have Tiny Hands (I’m A 5 Ft. Tall Woman For Reference)
Image source: kaitlyn_does_art
#30 My Brother’s Father-In-Law (6’6″) Working In Angola With His Crew
Image source: Virgoan
#31 This Is My First Paint Layer Side By Side With My Finished Painting
Image source: gustavoramosart
#32 Eye Test For “I Want To Speak With The Manager” Types
Image source: kalvinoz
#33 African Pixie Frogs Get Massive. Human Legs For Scale
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Borat vs. My Dad. Very Nice
Image source: ruecifer8
#35 Shark Brain vs. Dolphin Brain
Image source: artemsaldaev
#36 Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo
Image source: hideandsee
#37 The Inflation Has Now Reached My Butt
Image source: MidasStrikes
#38 Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC
Image source: viciousdv
#39 My Mom vs. A 10-Month-Old Great Dane
Image source: Noback68
#40 My Dad Is Two Different People
Image source: illbeyournursetoday
#41 8 Years Of Dental Work Correcting Missing Teeth Shown In The Comparison Of Start To Finish
Image source: tyrokaart
#42 The Smallest And Largest Keys We Sell At My Shop, As Compared To A Typical Door Key
Image source: Saxy_Shane
#43 Got A Small Iced Coffee From Tim Hortons In Canada, Then Crossed Into The US And Placed The Same Order
Image source: AcerRubrum
#44 64gb USB Drive vs. 70gb Worth Of CDs
Image source: TheAlexProjectAlt
#45 Saltwater Crocs Are Kinda Big. Human For Scale
Image source: BoosieStojakovic
#46 The Thickness Level Of A Strand Of One Of My Red Hairs, Compared To One Of My Blonde Hairs
Image source: geicolookalike
#47 Worn Down Escalator Landing: Left Foot vs. Right Foot
Image source: GrandDukeConnie
#48 One Of My Hens Laid A Really Tiny Egg Recently. Normal Size Egg And A Quarter For Comparison
Image source: Agitated-Mind-9081
#49 10 Days Of Wildfire Damage In Greece
Image source: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery
#50 The Size Of My Hand Versus My Friend’s Hand
Image source: aint_no_wifey
#51 My Hand In The Summer Versus Winter- Raynaud’s Phenomenon, Do Not Recommend
#52 A Really Small Turtle I Found On The Road The Other Day. (Shoe Is For Size Comparison)
