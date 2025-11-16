50 Interesting And Surprising Comparison Images That Help Make Sense Of The Things Around Us (New Pics)

Change is a completely natural—and unavoidable—part of life. In fact, it might be the only consistent thing we know. And yet, the world around us seems to change so imperceptibly at times that we might not notice what’s happening. That’s why photos are so powerful.

They can show how the passage of time has affected people, places, and objects. Others, meanwhile, directly compare similar things. Bored Panda has collected some of the most powerful comparison images from around the net to help provide you with a fresh new perspective on life. Odds are that you won’t see the world around us the same way after this. Check out the best photos below and upvote the ones that had the biggest impact.

#1 A Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father’s Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”. Before And After

Image source: Whoiscw

#2 Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather’s Restored WW2 Hurricane

Image source: missbazil

#3 Had My Facial Reconstruction Surgery 2 Months Ago. Was Called Megamind, Ken Griffey Jr, Jimmy Nuetron, Etc. 8 Weeks Later And Feeling A Lot More Confident In How I Look

Image source: StarksTwins

#4 My Parents Have Been Married For 25 Years Today. Then And Now

Image source: ISmellManFlesh

#5 2,200-Year-Old Hellenistic Theatre In Laodicea, Southwestern Turkey, After Recent Excavation

Image source: reddit.com

#6 My Dog Next To My Mom’s Puppy, 8 Months Difference Between The Pictures

Image source: cabeleirae

#7 Manitoba, Canada

Image source: KulfgarTheViking

#8 This Naturally Occuring Ficus Tree Root Bridge, Me For Scale

Image source: Flippiewulf

#9 Can You Tell Who’s Related?

Image source: borrow_a_feeling

#10 A Friend Found Some Hummingbird Eggs. Fingers For Scale

Image source: WatchAdamRise

#11 Shaking Hands With A Harpy Eagle

Image source: joke-is-on-you

#12 Works Like A Charm

Image source: misterperry

#13 My Appearance While Unknowingly Living With HIV For 5 Years vs. 2 Years With Treatment

Image source: eyeswideblue

#14 The Size Difference Between A Wolf Track And My Dog’s Paw

Image source: lostinapotatofield

#15 They Were Talking About My Local Animal Shelter On National TV, And They Focused On Alys, The Cat We Adopted 7 Months Ago. We Got To See Where She Came From. We Were In Awe

Image source: mvppaulo

#16 Maine Coon vs. Siamese Size Comparison

Image source: the_catbeans_mainecoons

#17 Here’s My Echium Pink Fountain. It’s About 2.5m Tall And Still Growing. Me For Size Comparison

Image source: Demongeeks8

#18 A Doctor Chronicled The Progression Of Alzheimer’s Disease In One Of His Patients By Collecting Her Signatures From Medical Forms Over Several Years

Image source: bazoid

#19 A Comparison Between My Drawing Of 2013 And 2017 – Victoria Justice Is The Subject

Image source: VFreddyART

#20 Just Saw Black Beauty – One Of The Most Complete T-Rex Skeletons Ever Found. Excited 5’5″ Primate For Scale

In classic ‘death pose’, her bones are black from a specific mineral exposure during fossilization. 

Image source: ramence

#21 Bald Eagle Nests Are Generally 5 Feet Wide And 3 Feet Deep. The Largest Recorded Bald Eagle Nest Is 9.5 Feet In Diameter, 20 Feet Deep And Weighed Almost 6,000 Pounds

Image source: quince6

#22 My Dad And I, 1990 And 2012. He Had High Hopes For Me

Image source: krazikanaidian

#23 The Size Of This Leaf That I Found In The Park. Me For Size Comparison

Image source: ComanderCupcake

#24 The Color Difference Between The Fall’s Honey Harvest And The Summer’s

Image source: PapiSilvia

#25 My Mom Asked If I Wanted To See Her Melon. Mom For Scale

Image source: dne416

#26 My Dog And I Have The Same Size Foot

Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard

#27 My Mom Next To This Moderately-Sized Cactus. Mom For Scale

Image source: jjimahon

#28 These Blackberries

Image source: _Mr_Fil_

#29 He Really Does Have Tiny Hands (I’m A 5 Ft. Tall Woman For Reference)

Image source: kaitlyn_does_art

#30 My Brother’s Father-In-Law (6’6″) Working In Angola With His Crew

Image source: Virgoan

#31 This Is My First Paint Layer Side By Side With My Finished Painting

Image source: gustavoramosart

#32 Eye Test For “I Want To Speak With The Manager” Types

Image source: kalvinoz

#33 African Pixie Frogs Get Massive. Human Legs For Scale

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Borat vs. My Dad. Very Nice

Image source: ruecifer8

#35 Shark Brain vs. Dolphin Brain

Image source: artemsaldaev

#36 Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo

Image source: hideandsee

#37 The Inflation Has Now Reached My Butt

Image source: MidasStrikes

#38 Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC

Image source: viciousdv

#39 My Mom vs. A 10-Month-Old Great Dane

Image source: Noback68

#40 My Dad Is Two Different People

Image source: illbeyournursetoday

#41 8 Years Of Dental Work Correcting Missing Teeth Shown In The Comparison Of Start To Finish

Image source: tyrokaart

#42 The Smallest And Largest Keys We Sell At My Shop, As Compared To A Typical Door Key

Image source: Saxy_Shane

#43 Got A Small Iced Coffee From Tim Hortons In Canada, Then Crossed Into The US And Placed The Same Order

Image source: AcerRubrum

#44 64gb USB Drive vs. 70gb Worth Of CDs

Image source: TheAlexProjectAlt

#45 Saltwater Crocs Are Kinda Big. Human For Scale

Image source: BoosieStojakovic

#46 The Thickness Level Of A Strand Of One Of My Red Hairs, Compared To One Of My Blonde Hairs

Image source: geicolookalike

#47 Worn Down Escalator Landing: Left Foot vs. Right Foot

Image source: GrandDukeConnie

#48 One Of My Hens Laid A Really Tiny Egg Recently. Normal Size Egg And A Quarter For Comparison

Image source: Agitated-Mind-9081

#49 10 Days Of Wildfire Damage In Greece

Image source:  European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery

#50 The Size Of My Hand Versus My Friend’s Hand

Image source: aint_no_wifey

#51 My Hand In The Summer Versus Winter- Raynaud’s Phenomenon, Do Not Recommend

#52 A Really Small Turtle I Found On The Road The Other Day. (Shoe Is For Size Comparison)

