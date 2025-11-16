These Tiny Flower Arrangements Will Make Your Day Bloom (21 Pics)

These tiny small scale treasures are a delight to the eye and a spot of serotonin for the brain and are currently on view at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, New York in a show curated by Darren T. Scala from D. Thomas Miniatures.
#1 Victorian Splendor By Hope Elliott
This piece is a showstopper and is seen in the center hall of Nybelwyck Hall.
The Spring Miniature Flower Show is at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, New York.
#2 Pink And White Peony By Christina Hampe
Christina makes the most awesome foods in miniature and clearly uses those same skills to master flower making in small scale.
Her work has been seen in Nybelwyck Hall before including the holiday decorating tradition at the Nybelwyck Hall dollhouse.
This arrangement brightens up one of the maid’s room at Nybelwyck Hall on the second floor of the structure which was built with 3 architectural styles in mind: Dutch, Georgian and Victorian Styles.
#3 Roses, Annabelle, Sweat Pea By Masuri Miura
Masuri is a Japan based artists and uses a process of kneaded acrylic and resin to craft the tiny flowers and buds which make up her floral assortments.
Here attention to detail is unmatched: noticed how some flowers droop naturally for a terrific composition with realism.
Miniatures have been around for a long time and continue to fascinate hobbyists, enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world.
#4 Yellow Roses And Blue Hyacinth By Maria C
This arrangement is quite swoon-worthy as with all of Maria C.’s miniature flowers.
This assortment is made from hand cut paper and placed inside a real glass vase.
The piece can be seen as part of a trio of flower arrangements in the dining room on the first floor of Nybelwyck Hall.
#5 Sunflowers, Roses, Tulips And Green Ivy By Sandra Henry Wall
This assortment is by the iconic IGMA Fellow Sandra Henry Wall and delights the senses with a dramatic flair.
The piece graces the Zuber Living Room at Nybelwyck Hall is a the largest floral arrangement in the show measuring about 3″ wide!
#6 Red & Yellow Tulips By Olesya Arnyscheva
Olesya crafted these tulips using a cold porcelain process and placed them inside a real glass mason jar.
The jar is wrapped with a red satin bow and is placed in one of the 2nd floor bedrooms at Nybelwyck Hall.
#7 Victorian Splendor By Hope Elliott
Heirloom tulips, Larkspur, Stock, Jonquils, Flowering Cherry and Aegopodim come alive in this arrangement placed inside a silver jardiniere.
Hope Elliott is a Fellow of the International Guild of Miniature Artisans (IGMA) and an icon in the miniature art community.
Here work can be seen gracing the center hall of Nybelwyck Hall, the extraordinary 24 room mini mansion on permanent view at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, New York, and the backdrop for the Spring 2023 Miniature Flower Show.
#8 Blanc Pierre De Ronsard, Blue For You And Windermer Roses By Esha Bijutkar
Esha hails from India and hand crafts each petal in her flower arrangements using a cold porcelain process. She hand sculpts each piece using a needle or toothpick.
More of her work can be seen at the Small is Beautiful Art exhibition in New York City.
This arrangement decorates the Zuber Living Room of the Nybelwyck Hall dollhouse.
#9 Bucket Of Roses, Tulips And Eucalyptus By Kristina Lavrinaytis
Kristina hand cuts each petal from paper and applies them onto super thin wire stems with a simple touch of white glue.
Note the awesome green graphics painted on the bucket she also made which is used to hold her tiny flowers.
These roses and tulips grace the room of Nana Clinquefoil, the governess who takes care of the Van Nybelwyck children, who are part of the whimsical story created by Mark O’Banks, the builder of Nybelwyck Hall dollhouse.
#10 Fuller Teaser With Pink And White Carnations By Yevheniia Kudriavtseva
Yevheniia also crafts her tiny flowers using hand cut paper along with acrylic to help accent and shade each petal before finishing.
This assortment complements Glencora’s Suite who occupies a bedroom on the 4th floor of Nybelwyck Hall dollhouse.
Nybelwyck Hall is on permanent view at Glenview, an historical Victorian mansion which is on the campus of the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, New York.
#11 Bouquet Of Pink And Coral Roses By Mipatio Encondido
There are literally thousands of individually applied paper petals that make up this bridal bouquet.
The stems are gathered and wrapped in white satin ribbon to hold it all together!
All of the flowers in this show are 1/12 scale which means 1″ is the equivalent to 1′ in the real world!
#12 Begonia, Mums, Daisies And Fern Leaves By Paula Gilhooley
This dramatic arrangement makes a terrific focal point for the dining room at Nybelwyck Hall.
Paula hand cuts each flower petal to create her arrangements. The terracotta pot she crafted to hold the assortment was aged to add a bit of depth and detail.
The 2023 Miniature Flowers Show includes artists from 10 countries from around the world.
#13 Tulips, Daffodils, Trollius, Roses By Rina Vellichor
Rina spent more than 70 hours making this arrangement which includes a 3D printed vase.
Her miniature flowers are made using Japanese Cold Porcelain technique and she is generous with tips and tricks to making fine miniatures on her YouTube Channel.
This piece also graces the dining room of the Nybelwyck Hall dollhouse.
#14 Australian Natives By Carolyn Hayes
Waratah, Wattle, Flannel Flowers and Gumnuts make up this arrangement of flowers by Ms. Hayes
Carolyn is an Australian based miniaturist. She uses a combination of hand cut paper and air dry clay to make her super small flowers.
This piece can be seen in the Artist studio on the top floor of Nybelwyck Hall.
#15 Blue Lace Hydrangea By Janny Warnaar
Ms. Warnaar uses hand dyed paper and acrylic to make her miniature flowers.
Her work is very popular with miniature enthusiasts who collect her pieces in a wide range of different small scale categories including furniture, pottery and accessories.
These hydrangea can be seen in the Butler’s bedchamber on the third floor of Nybelwyck Hall.
#16 Flower Lamp By Esther Marker
This working lamp was inspired by Tiffany lamps seen from the turn of the last century
The piece was 3D printed with resin and then hand painted with glass paint and finished with metallic wax.
#17 Dried Cherry Blossoms By Darren T. Scala
This asian style arrangement was inspired by the Cherry Blossom explosion that happens early spring each year in places like Tokyo and Washington D.C..
Darren used store bought dried flowers to craft this arrangement and placed them in a metal vase which is decorated with gold accents.
The flower arrangement sits on a 1/12 scale chair made of sculpted hardwood.
#18 Red Ranuculus, Dahlias And Sunflowers (Artist Unknown)
This is a serious arrangement of fall colored flowers which fit neatly inside a clay vase.
The assortment is placed on a brass bench with metal tassels and comes from the collection of Darren Scala.
This piece can be seen in the 4th floor conservatory at Nybelwyck Hall.
#19 Bridal Wreath, Jasmine, Zinnias (Artist Unknown)
A painted porcelain vessel holds an arrangement of white, pink and yellow flowers.
This arrangement demands attention and pulls the eye forward. The piece sits on a faux marble column with gold accents and is . From the collection of Darren Scala.
#20 Pink And White Roses, Peony And Tulips By Darla Miazdyck
Darla is a Canadian based miniaturist who uses paper and acrylic to craft her tiny arrangements.
This piece is located in the Godiva Sewing Room named after the special Christmas edition box design used to wallpaper the room in Nybelwyck Hall.
#21 Parsley, Sage And Rosemary By Mary Kinloch
This assortment of hebs were crafted using handmade Japanese crepe paper which matches the texture of small scale plants.
Each ceramic pot is marked accordingly and is located in the downstairs conservatory of the dollhouse.
Mary is a Fellow of the Guild of International Miniature Artisans (IGMA) and has a number of tutorials on her You Tube channel.
