30 Students Share Anonymous ‘College Confessions’ That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

by

What happens in college stays in college. Well, not really. Unless you live under a rock, meaning you skip the crucial experience of a flatshare, never compete in a beer pong battle, and run away from jagerbombs, there are tons of hilarious, sad, and cringey stories to share with someone. The question is, who is that person you could entrust them to?

Well, no wonder college kids are sending in their confessions anonymously. Turns out there’s a whole Instagram page dedicated to it titled “Collegefessing” which is basically a safe place to post your best and worst college moments. With a whopping 6M followers eavesdropping big time, the page is somewhat of a playground for the craziness of student years.

Scroll down through our selection of the most entertaining confessions below and let us know what you miss from your college days the most!

#1

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#2

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#3

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#4

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#5

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#6

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#7

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#8

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#9

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#10

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#11

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#12

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#13

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#14

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#15

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#16

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#17

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#18

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#19

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#20

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#21

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#22

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#23

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#24

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#25

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#26

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#27

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#28

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#29

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

#30

30 Students Share Anonymous &#8216;College Confessions&#8217; That They Wouldn’t Admit Publicly

Image source: collegefessing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “Under The Banner Of Heaven”
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2022
I Photograph My Cats In Front Of The Window Whenever It’s Raining
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Out-Of-The-Ordinary Things You Do When You Are Bored? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Lucifer
Lucifer: The Devil Teams Up With Dan. Chloe Has Bachelorette Party.
3 min read
May, 1, 2018
53 Animals That Didn’t Mean To Be Funny, But Totally Nailed It
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
30 Photos Of Unreal Nordic Fairy Tale That I Took During My Trip To Iceland
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.