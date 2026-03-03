These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity’s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

by

As missiles were flying between the US, Israel, and Iran, the internet chose its favorite coping mechanism to deal with a crisis: memes.

Tensions flared in the Middle East after the US and Israel carried out waves of airstrikes across Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with drone and missile attacks against US-aligned Gulf countries like Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain.

While missile alerts became breaking news, memes entered the group chat and conveyed the internet’s anxiety over a possible WWIII.

Netizens resorted to dark humor to joke about the surging oil prices, the spiraling stock market, and the emotional burnout of living through yet another unprecedented moment in history.

Even the Strait of Hormuz, which is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, got a lot of screen time this week. 

The Strait is the main route through which shipments from oil-rich countries like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia reach the rest of the world.

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image credits: United States Department of Energy 

“I just wanted to check the weather and now I’m learning about regional airspace closures. 2026 is a lot,” one commenter wrote online, while another quipped, “God: Do whatever you want, I’m done.”

“Living in ‘breaking news’ mode 24/7,” another said.

“Can we just have one year of ‘unprecedented’ peace? Just one?” one asked. 

Scroll on to find some of the best memes that reflect the collective existential dread online.

#1 Millennials Chilling Watching Their 173rd Historical Event In Real Time Wondering If They Should Make Their Car Payment

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: thedudehumorreport

#2 2026 Is The Year Where Waking Up Is The Cliffhanger

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#3 How It Feels To Work At My Email Job While We Are Heading Into WWIII

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#4 2026 Calendar (So Far)

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#5 I Will Never Complain About My First Day On The Job Again

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: PubWanghaf

#6 Use Vpn To Insult Me From America

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#7 When Everyone Is Bombing Each Other But No One Invites You

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

#8 Two Weeks From Now Linkedin Is Gonna Be Like…

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#9 Right When My Gas Light Turned On. Of Course.

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#10 Day 59 Of 2026

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#11 Bruh Wt* Is Going On In 2026

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#12 “Sir, Still No Missiles Headed Our Direction”

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#13 Oil Prices Next Week

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#14 An AI-Generated Trump Turned The Global Crisis Into A Chorus

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

#15 World War 3 Unfolding In Real-Time

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar, memezar

#16 Marco Rubio After Realizing He Has To Run Iran

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: ImMeme0

#17 Me Trying To Figure Out The Best Country To Move To In The Current Situation Of The World

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Image source: memezar

#18 We Made A $100,000,000 AI Movie About Operation Epic Fury In Less Than One Day. Yes, This Is 100% AI

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

#19 Me Seeing Ww3 Memes Knowing I’m Actually Old Enough To Get Drafted This Time

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

#20 Me Trying To Figure Out If I Should Be Getting Ready For WWIII

These 20 Memes Have Captured Humanity&#8217;s WW3 Angst Better Than Any Pundit

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Very Stupid, Very Lucky”: 88 Terrifying Moments People Thought Were Their Last
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
I Travel Around The World Taking Photos Of My Secret Friends
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Babish Recreates the Key Lime Pie from Dexter in Real Life
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2020
50 Eye-Opening Posts From The ‘Anti Consumption’ Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Turned These Modern Masterpieces Into Pixelated Street Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Fight Against Depression Became A Soulful Diary
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025