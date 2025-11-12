These 18 Women Will Make You Fall In Love With Indigenous Plants

A South African nature conservation NGO asked influential women to bare it all for indigenous plants. And the results are simply stunning.

With Cape Town’s record-breaking water shortage and devastating effects of drought on their minds, Greenpop set out on a new mission to educate people about their natural heritage and, ultimately, expand their urban greening projects to include indigenous water-wise and edible plants.

The “Got Bush?” campaign (modeled after Greenpop’s viral 2016 “Got Wood?” campaign which featured men) highlights the various social and environmental benefits of planting and preserving indigenous species. While Greenpop is going indigenous in South Africa, the lessons of this drought prevention campaign ring true around the world.

Eighteen influential South African women, including business owners, artists, and role models, are featured.

The ultimate goal of this nature conservation fundraiser is to raise R150,000 by 31 October 2017. This would allow Greenpop to start planting beautiful water-wise gardens and running water conservation workshops at under-resourced schools across Cape Town.

More info: greenpop.org

#1

