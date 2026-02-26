Hillary Clinton’s Jaw‑Dropping Epstein Claim About Trump As She Refuses To Defend Bill In Congress Clash

Hillary Clinton appeared before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Thursday, February 26, to testify about her connections to Jeffrey Epstein, however, beforehand, she accused lawmakers in a social media statement of failing to hold Donald Trump accountable for the same.
Clinton’s deposition came a day before that of her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, for whom she did not offer any words of defense.
Trump is referenced 38,000 times in Epstein-related records released by the Department of Justice between December 2025 and January 2026.
The president said in a statement earlier this month that it was time for the country to move on from the Epstein files.
Hillary Clinton blasted lawmakers for protecting Donald Trump amid Epstein files scandal
Image credits: Getty/Johannes Simon
Chaos broke out during Hillary Clinton’s deposition when the committee failed to fulfill its commitment to confidentiality.
According to The New York Post, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert snapped a photo of Clinton and allegedly leaked it to MAGA influencer Benny Johnson.
Image credits: Getty/David Dee Delgado
Clinton’s lawyer asked for the proceedings to be stopped as the photo began circulating on social media. The deposition resumed within an hour.
Ahead of her deposition, Clinton lashed out at the House members, saying, “You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers.
Image credits: bennyjohnson
“If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement,” she continued.
“It would ask him directly, under oath, about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files.”
Image credits: Getty/David Dee Delgado
Donald Trump is reported to have fallen out with Epstein in the mid-2000s, after being friends for decades.
Image credits: bennyjohnson
During their friendship, the billionaire real estate mogul-turned-politician and the disgraced pe*ophile were photographed together at several high-profile parties, with some of the pictures even appearing in the Epstein files.
Speaking at the Oval Office in February, the president said the DOJ found “nothing” about his links to Epstein’s crimes, as he urged Americans “to get onto something else.”
Image credits: DOJ
Despite Hillary Clinton’s denial of any association with Epstein, she received a $20,000 donation from him in 1999 while fundraising for the Democratic National Committee.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010, years after Epstein had been convicted of predatory acts.
Bill Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has also been public knowledge
Image credits: Getty/Pool
Flight logs for Epstein’s private jet in the released files indicate that the former U.S. president traveled on it for trips to the Virgin Islands, Portugal, Siberia, Japan, and China.
Clinton, however, claims these trips were for charitable work.
Photographs disclosed by the DOJ show him in a hot tub with a woman whose face was redacted, as well as swimming with Maxwell and an unidentified woman.
On Friday, February 27, Clinton will become the first former president in living memory to appear before a congressional committee in what can be described as an adversarial interview.
Image credits: MickeyBitsko22
Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong
Clinton will be questioned by the committee behind closed doors, much like his wife, despite stating in a post on X that he wanted the proceedings to be open to the public.
Image credits: drhossamsamy65
“If they want answers, let’s stop the games and do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about,” he said.
This came after the Clintons had initially resisted their depositions.
Hillary Clinton pointed to her experience supporting global victims before her testimony
Image credits: DOJ
“In Southeast Asia, I met girls as young as 12 years old who were forced into p**stitution and rap*d repeatedly. Some were dying of AIDS. In Eastern Europe, I met mothers who told me how they lost daughters to trafficking and did not know where to turn to,” Clinton said in her pre-testimony statement.
Image credits: playboyreview
“In settings around the world, I met survivors trying to rebuild their lives and help rescue others, with little support from people in power who often turned a blind eye and a cold shoulder,” the statement continued.
Linking it to Epstein, she added, “If you are new to this issue, let me tell you: Jeffrey Epstein was a heinous individual, but he’s far from alone. This is not a one-off tabloid sensation or a political scandal. It’s a global scourge with an unimaginable human toll.”
Clinton said her “heart breaks” for his victims and that she is “furious on their behalf.”
To conclude her message, Clinton challenged members of the committee to be worthy “of the trust of the American people,” saying they expect “you to use your power to get to the truth and to do more to help survivors of Epstein’s crimes, as well as millions more.”
“I hold very little hope that the Clintons will ever be held to account for the things they’ve done,” a netizen expressed
Image credits: Tizzy717
Image credits: PeggyD2
Image credits: GonzoNub
Image credits: ChelNightingale
Image credits: CrazzzyKc
Image credits: Iamjoekher
Image credits: JefferyMajors2
Image credits: JodyPricha52382
Image credits: FeliciaP1204
Image credits: AllyJKiss
Image credits: ZachMann79
Image credits: gatorgar
Image credits: kingstonp99
Image credits: RobOviatt1
Image credits: GoonerZuby
Follow Us