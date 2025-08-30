69 Times “There Was An Attempt” But The Universe Had Other Plans (New Pics)

Sometimes in life, things just don’t go your way. A hand slips when taking a pie out of the oven, one accidentally clicks out of a document before saving or just the good, old “slipped on some ice” are all examples of times humans tried (and failed) to do something.

We’ve gathered some of the best examples of people documenting their or someone’s failure from the “there was an attempt” internet group. So get comfortable as you scroll through this collection of other’s mistakes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1 To Gain Sympathy

Image source: what_eve_r

#2 To Form A Competent Health Department

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#3 To Be A Christian

Image source: al_fayadh

#4 To Claim Greenland Wants To Be Part Of USA: Press Release From All Five Greenlandic Party Leaders Strongly Condemns Trump’s Statements On Annexing Greenland

Image source: lightenupwillyou

#5 To Be Consistent,

Image source: bigcatcleve

#6 To Get Married By A Priest

Image source: HerpesIsItchy

#7 To Forget About It

Image source: BloodBoth

#8 To Project P***philia Onto Democrats

Image source: PairRevolutionary669

#9 To Call Yourself A Genius Businessman

Image source: what_eve_r

#10 To Give Americans A Tax Break!

Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan

#11 To Be An “Alpha” Male

Image source: Eienkei

#12 To Get Fit And Healthy

Image source: anikkundu1998

#13 To Blame The Band For Your Infidelity

Image source: HerpesIsItchy

#14 To Blame Democrats For A Government Shut Down

Image source: TheRealRosey

#15 To Cut Federal Spending

Image source: coachlife

#16 To Predict The Future

Image source: realDonaldTrump

#17 To Force Ukraine To Use Starlink

Image source: flopsychops

#18 To Use South Park’s Satire As An Ice Recruitment Tool

Image source: AldrichUyliong

#19 To Keep It Hidden

Image source: im_the_idiot

#20 To Suggest

Image source: tamjidtahim

#21 To Not Have Your Wheel Cover Look Like An American Flag Instead Of A Giant Anus

Image source: whatarethuhodds

#22 To Apologise

Image source: CalebS413

#23 To Collect Life Insurance

Image source: miggy372

#24 To Not Be A Russian Puppet

Image source: wyldcat

#25 To Gaslight A Humanitarian Crisis

Image source: Used_Tea_2651

#26 To Teach France A Lesson About ‘Whisky’ And ‘Champagne’

Image source: scarytree1

#27 To Promote An Ethnic Cleasing In The 21st Century By The Wsj

Image source: SameItem

#28 To Say That You Had No Knowledge Of The Porn You Were Caught Looking At

Image source: G-Unit11111

#29 To Make Convincing Propaganda

Image source: Charming-Hat-8510

#30 To Hide What Kind Of Car They’re Driving

Image source: littlebabybuddy24

#31 To Be Chuck Schumer And Think Selling Out Your Base Would Have No Consequences

Image source: victorybus

#32 To Blame Others For A Genocide

Image source: al_fayadh

#33 To Be Covert…

Image source: AncientHorror3034

#34 To Call Women “Ugly”

Image source: Tulpah

#35 To State A Fact On Reddit

Image source: Dr-DDT

#36 To Claim It’s Not A Genocide

Image source: TheKayleMain

#37 To Convince Us Immigrants Are Bringing Crime And Drugs To America

Image source: StabbyMcSwordfish

#38 To Repay The National Debt

Image source: memelordzarif

#39 To Not Show The Nazi Salute On A Political Advertisement

Image source: ceadesx

#40 To Be A Pro Business President

Image source: josh_moworld

#41 To Downplay Pedos

Image source: Tulpah

#42 To Inform

Image source: 5_meo

#43 To Shame Delivery Driver For Taking Breaks In 100 Fahrenheit Degrees Weather

Image source: Tulpah

#44 To Laugh About Israel

Image source: miragen125

#45 To Not Be Corrupt

Image source: rebelliousmuse

#46 At Foreign Policy

Image source: Used_Tea_2651

#47 To Stop Stephen Colbert’s Show From Being Seen,after It Was Criticized In A Childish & Undignified Way By The Us President

Image source: amazingsciencemuseum

#48 To Solicit A Minor

Image source: MrDillon369

#49 To Link Obama With Jeffrey Epstein

Image source: AldrichUyliong

#50 To Not Be Biased

Image source: World2city

#51 To Stand Up For America And The Constitution

Image source: Nuraldin30

#52 By The Self-Appointed President To Make Accusations In A Mirror (Aim) Without Us Noticing. Seriously, This Is Essentially What’s Happening!!

Image source: biospheric

#53 To Malign A Hospital

Image source: NewWheelView

#54 To Blame Hamas For Gaza Starvation

Image source: ProfAsmani

#55 To Be A Racist Pos

Image source: TopWay312

#56 To Vote Against Yourself And Not Have Consequences

Image source: PairRevolutionary669

#57 To Remove Muslim School Principal By Poisoning Children’s Drinking Water Tank

Image source: BlissVsAbyss

#58 To Not Continue To Hoard Wealth And Voluntarily Give It Away, But Nope

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#59 To Not Be A Traitor To Democracy!

Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan

#60 To Not Perfectly Repeat History (Historical Info Below)

Image source: YT_Sharkyevno

#61 To Become The Party Of Traditional Christian Moral Values

Image source: ProbstWyatt3

#62 To Censor Real Footage Of Our Earth

Image source: Additional-Hour6038

#63 To Play A Victim

Image source: spetznaz11

#64 To Quietly Deal With A Pro-Palestine Student

Image source: DeathFlameStroke

#65 To Raid Minority Places Of Worship

Image source: ProfAsmani

#66 To Criminalize Taking Seat At A Table In College

Image source: Tulpah

#67 To Be The Party Of Family Values

Image source: rprouse

#68 To Be The Party Of Fiscal Responsibility

Image source: rprouse

#69 To Claim “Free Palestine” Is A Hate Message

Image source: Extra-Thought-2788

