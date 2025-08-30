69 Times “There Was An Attempt” But The Universe Had Other Plans (New Pics)

Sometimes in life, things just don’t go your way. A hand slips when taking a pie out of the oven, one accidentally clicks out of a document before saving or just the good, old “slipped on some ice” are all examples of times humans tried (and failed) to do something.
We’ve gathered some of the best examples of people documenting their or someone’s failure from the “there was an attempt” internet group. So get comfortable as you scroll through this collection of other’s mistakes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
#1 To Gain Sympathy
Image source: what_eve_r
#2 To Form A Competent Health Department
Image source: IsThisAUserName86
#3 To Be A Christian
Image source: al_fayadh
#4 To Claim Greenland Wants To Be Part Of USA: Press Release From All Five Greenlandic Party Leaders Strongly Condemns Trump’s Statements On Annexing Greenland
Image source: lightenupwillyou
#5 To Be Consistent,
Image source: bigcatcleve
#6 To Get Married By A Priest
Image source: HerpesIsItchy
#7 To Forget About It
Image source: BloodBoth
#8 To Project P***philia Onto Democrats
Image source: PairRevolutionary669
#9 To Call Yourself A Genius Businessman
Image source: what_eve_r
#10 To Give Americans A Tax Break!
Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan
#11 To Be An “Alpha” Male
Image source: Eienkei
#12 To Get Fit And Healthy
Image source: anikkundu1998
#13 To Blame The Band For Your Infidelity
Image source: HerpesIsItchy
#14 To Blame Democrats For A Government Shut Down
Image source: TheRealRosey
#15 To Cut Federal Spending
Image source: coachlife
#16 To Predict The Future
Image source: realDonaldTrump
#17 To Force Ukraine To Use Starlink
Image source: flopsychops
#18 To Use South Park’s Satire As An Ice Recruitment Tool
Image source: AldrichUyliong
#19 To Keep It Hidden
Image source: im_the_idiot
#20 To Suggest
Image source: tamjidtahim
#21 To Not Have Your Wheel Cover Look Like An American Flag Instead Of A Giant Anus
Image source: whatarethuhodds
#22 To Apologise
Image source: CalebS413
#23 To Collect Life Insurance
Image source: miggy372
#24 To Not Be A Russian Puppet
Image source: wyldcat
#25 To Gaslight A Humanitarian Crisis
Image source: Used_Tea_2651
#26 To Teach France A Lesson About ‘Whisky’ And ‘Champagne’
Image source: scarytree1
#27 To Promote An Ethnic Cleasing In The 21st Century By The Wsj
Image source: SameItem
#28 To Say That You Had No Knowledge Of The Porn You Were Caught Looking At
Image source: G-Unit11111
#29 To Make Convincing Propaganda
Image source: Charming-Hat-8510
#30 To Hide What Kind Of Car They’re Driving
Image source: littlebabybuddy24
#31 To Be Chuck Schumer And Think Selling Out Your Base Would Have No Consequences
Image source: victorybus
#32 To Blame Others For A Genocide
Image source: al_fayadh
#33 To Be Covert…
Image source: AncientHorror3034
#34 To Call Women “Ugly”
Image source: Tulpah
#35 To State A Fact On Reddit
Image source: Dr-DDT
#36 To Claim It’s Not A Genocide
Image source: TheKayleMain
#37 To Convince Us Immigrants Are Bringing Crime And Drugs To America
Image source: StabbyMcSwordfish
#38 To Repay The National Debt
Image source: memelordzarif
#39 To Not Show The Nazi Salute On A Political Advertisement
Image source: ceadesx
#40 To Be A Pro Business President
Image source: josh_moworld
#41 To Downplay Pedos
Image source: Tulpah
#42 To Inform
Image source: 5_meo
#43 To Shame Delivery Driver For Taking Breaks In 100 Fahrenheit Degrees Weather
Image source: Tulpah
#44 To Laugh About Israel
Image source: miragen125
#45 To Not Be Corrupt
Image source: rebelliousmuse
#46 At Foreign Policy
Image source: Used_Tea_2651
#47 To Stop Stephen Colbert’s Show From Being Seen,after It Was Criticized In A Childish & Undignified Way By The Us President
Image source: amazingsciencemuseum
#48 To Solicit A Minor
Image source: MrDillon369
#49 To Link Obama With Jeffrey Epstein
Image source: AldrichUyliong
#50 To Not Be Biased
Image source: World2city
#51 To Stand Up For America And The Constitution
Image source: Nuraldin30
#52 By The Self-Appointed President To Make Accusations In A Mirror (Aim) Without Us Noticing. Seriously, This Is Essentially What’s Happening!!
Image source: biospheric
#53 To Malign A Hospital
Image source: NewWheelView
#54 To Blame Hamas For Gaza Starvation
Image source: ProfAsmani
#55 To Be A Racist Pos
Image source: TopWay312
#56 To Vote Against Yourself And Not Have Consequences
Image source: PairRevolutionary669
#57 To Remove Muslim School Principal By Poisoning Children’s Drinking Water Tank
Image source: BlissVsAbyss
#58 To Not Continue To Hoard Wealth And Voluntarily Give It Away, But Nope
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#59 To Not Be A Traitor To Democracy!
Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan
#60 To Not Perfectly Repeat History (Historical Info Below)
Image source: YT_Sharkyevno
#61 To Become The Party Of Traditional Christian Moral Values
Image source: ProbstWyatt3
#62 To Censor Real Footage Of Our Earth
Image source: Additional-Hour6038
#63 To Play A Victim
Image source: spetznaz11
#64 To Quietly Deal With A Pro-Palestine Student
Image source: DeathFlameStroke
#65 To Raid Minority Places Of Worship
Image source: ProfAsmani
#66 To Criminalize Taking Seat At A Table In College
Image source: Tulpah
#67 To Be The Party Of Family Values
Image source: rprouse
#68 To Be The Party Of Fiscal Responsibility
Image source: rprouse
#69 To Claim “Free Palestine” Is A Hate Message
Image source: Extra-Thought-2788
Follow Us