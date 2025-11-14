I Show Alvin’s Adventures ‘At The End Of The Rainbow’

by

Meet Alvin who is the main character in the newly published children’s book ‘At the end of the rainbow’.

Alvin is a busy little chap and does not only feature in children’s literature, but also goes traveling, runs Saturday Parkrun, hangs out with friends, goes to the office and explores nature.

If you don’t know Alvin already, it really is about time you do!

More info: alvinsart.co.uk

At the end of the rainbow – newly published children’s book

There is only one Alvin

Just another day in the office

Alvin studying curious creatures

Hanging out with some mates

We all have our challenges

Lovebirds in Paris

Photobombing

Patrick Penrose
