Wife Triggered By Younger Husband’s Ex, Suddenly Feels He’s Using Her, Her Biased Therapist Agrees

Jealousy is an emotion that can quickly turn a normal person into a suspicious, insecure mess, especially if they keep the little green monster trapped inside. Unfortunately, it can also put people’s relationships at risk if they don’t deal with these feelings in a healthy way.
This is what happened between a man and his wife when she felt doubtful about his attraction towards her after meeting his ex, and also ganged up on him with her therapist. This left the guy in quite a fix and put his 2-year marriage into question.
More info: Reddit | Update 1 | Update 2
Past relationships can sometimes cause problems with people’s current partner if they don’t openly communicate their feelings with each other
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The poster explained that even though he was extremely attracted to his wife, she became insecure when she met his ex, who was a very different physical type from her
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The worried woman then took her husband to counseling, and suddenly accused him of not being attracted to her and being a gold digger, which her counselor agreed with
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The man felt quite humiliated after the shocking session with his wife’s therapist, and began to worry that she would divorce him
Image credits: gststockstudio / Magnific(not the actual photo)
The poster felt even more insecure after his wife didn’t come home the whole night and refused to bring up the situation with him, so he didn’t know how to rebuild trust with her
Image credits: IThinkMyWifeIsHot1
Image credits: frimufilms / Magnific (not the actual photo)
After sharing his thoughts online, the poster realized that his avoidance of serious matters and the way he had complimented his ex on her weight loss must have angered his wife
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The poster also learned that a coworker had made rude remarks about their marriage, and his sister-in-law had asked his wife to get a prenup, which might have affected her
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Eventually, the man got his own therapist who helped him work through some of his issues, and also urged him to check if his wife’s counselor was licensed or not
Image credits: IThinkMyWifeIsHot1
Image credits: gstockstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster and his wife also began attending couples therapy, and it made him realize that he needed to start taking things more seriously so that she could trust him better
magnific (not the actual photo)
The issue with the woman’s counselor resolved itself as she stopped going to the therapist, and the couple decided to write new wills and keep each other as beneficiaries
Image credits: IThinkMyWifeIsHot1
Overall, the man felt that trust had returned to his relationship, and he advised folks to discuss finances before committing to someone and to not jump into marriage too soon
The poster explained that he had been married for a little over two years, and that he was still extremely attracted to his wife, which made him feel like he was still in the honeymoon phase. Unfortunately, when his spouse met his ex one day, she became insecure because the other woman seemed to be a completely different physical type than her.
This kind of negative feeling that a person might have about their partner’s previous relationships could signal retroactive jealousy. Medical professionals explain that this type of possessiveness could occur if a person hasn’t accepted their spouse’s past and is constantly comparing themselves to the individual’s exes.
Since the woman couldn’t move past her insecurity, she asked her husband to attend counseling with her, but even though he agreed, it turned out to be a nightmare. That’s because she and her therapist ganged up on him and accused him of not finding his wife attractive, and only being with her because of her money.
When folks get married, they might have serious concerns about their loved one being a gold digger, but marital experts reveal that this fear can go away with time. If a spouse or partner shows that they are trustworthy and not in it for the money, then you can let your guard down and stop building up so many walls.
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Clearly, the woman wasn’t able to trust her husband anymore, which is why she didn’t come home to him after the counseling session. He also reflected on the past and realized that his inability to take things seriously and his act of complimenting his ex on her fitness when he last met her must have angered his wife.
Since the man had also shared his experience online, folks advised him to find a personal therapist and to work through his issues. That’s exactly what he did, and it made him realize that he needed to earn his wife’s trust back by focusing on their finances, deleting Facebook, and possibly reporting her biased counselor.
According to mental health professionals, if a therapist is judging a client, telling them what to do, or imposing their own beliefs, then they are behaving in an unethical manner. This person might not have the expertise to work in a counseling setting, and should be reported to the governing mental health board.
Luckily, the poster’s wife stopped seeing her therapist, and they both started doing couples counseling together. The man also sold his house to show his wife that he didn’t have any backup plan, and they wrote new wills with each other as beneficiaries. All of these were simple steps for both of them to earn each other’s trust and to repair the relationship.
Why do you think the poster’s wife made such a big fuss about his ex and tried to accuse him of not being attracted to her? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.
Folks were proud of the man for working on himself and realizing how his behavior was also affecting his marriage
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