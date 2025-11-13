7-Year-Old Boy Runs So Fast, People Are Naming Him The Fastest Kid In The World

Usain Bolt has some competition – and he’s only 7-years-old. Rudolph ‘Blaze’ Ingram set the internet on fire again after a video of him was posted that showed the Florida boy sprinting the 100m in just 13.48 seconds. Blaze first caught the world’s attention six months ago when NBA star LeBron James shared a video of the little kid outrunning defenders during a football game.
Image credits: blaze_813
This child prodigy began training to be a track runner when he was only 4-years-old and has since proved his star power by setting the U.S record for his age group. Last summer, he won the 100 and finished second in the 200 in his age group at the AAU championships.
Image credits: blaze_813
In total the young star has won 36 medals including 20 golds in the past two Amateur Athletic Union national championship events.
“2019 Track Season Starting Off Amazing 60 Meter Dash 8.69 ⚡️⚡️100 Meter Dash 13.48 Record Breaking ⚡️⚡️#sctop10″
Image credits: blaze_813
But his athleticism doesn’t stop on the track field. The Tampa native is a double threat, using his speed on the football field. At a mere six-years-old, the now Heisman winner played running back and safety for the Tampa Ravens in a league for older boys.
Image credits: blaze_813
“I work hard at practice to set the bar high for my teammates. I want to show them we need to give it all we’ve got. If they don’t know how to do something, I show them how to do it,” said Blaze in an interview with Youth 1 in 2017. “I always tell them ‘You practice how you play.”
Just like any parent, his father wants to make sure his star kid does well in all areas of his life – including academics – and this bright athlete has not disappointed. Ingram Sr. posted Blaze’s report card online, proudly showing off exemplary marks across all subjects with the caption: “Work hard in class and on the field.”
Blaze’s skill on the football field and the track has garnered him 335k Instagram followers and the world is watching to see what he will do next.
Image credits: blaze_813
Image credits: blaze_813
Athletic ability and hard runs in the family, his father, Rudolph Ingram Senior, is a football coach. Ingram Senior is in charge of Blaze’s social media accounts and oversees his training. “I have never missed a practice, never missed a game, and I do all his training sessions,” Ingram Sr. told Tampa’s Fox affiliate. “He’s a superstar to everyone else. He’s my baby. I’m the manager, videographer, trainer, Uber driver . . . without the tip. The tip is just seeing him happy and loving what he does.”
Image credits: ftf_kool
Image credits: blaze_813
Blaze regularly features photos with his four-year-old brother on his Instagram page, showing some brotherly love.
Blaze has proven how his two passions support one another, “Track increases my speed, body control and running form and the training prepares me for football,” he said. “Football keeps me active for track and being able to show off my track speed.”
Jimmy Watson coach of the Raven’s team Blaze plays on told Youth 1 that the young football player’s strong work ethic has inspired the rest of his teammates.
Image credits: blaze_813
Image credits: blaze_813
“Well he’s not much of a talker. But I can say he never had a bad practice and he just has this attraction to kids of all ages,” Watson said. “My players see Blaze doing something they’ll be right behind him. His eyes are always on the prize. If one of his fellow teammates slacks, he walks up to them individually and calls them out on it.”
Image credits: blaze_813
“100 Meter Killer Out The Gate 💨 (First 15 Meters ) 🏎 🔥”
Image credits: blaze_813
“🥇🥇🥇 All Gold Everything 2 Personal Records Today At The AAU District Qualifiers”
Image credits: blaze_813
“I’m My Only Competition…Hard Body 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #Athlete #Strong #Fitness#nophotoshop”
Image credits: blaze_813
“Great Days Work With All These Future NFL Stars💪🏾💪🏾 Hard Work Pays Off”
Image credits: blaze_813
“Simba 🖤🦁”
