The Wilds: Will There Be Season 3?

With an enticing storyline that follows a group of teenagers who struggle to survive on a deserted island after a plane crash, The Wilds won many fans upon its premiere on December 11, 2020. Created by Sarah Streicher for Amazon Prime Video, the show features a vibrant cast of young actors, including Sophia Ali, Reign Edwards, Shannon Berry, and Jenna Clause. The amazing cast list also features guest stars such as Poorna Jagannathan, Victoria Moroles, and Ben Folds.
The Amazon Prime series premiered to a positive reception from viewers and critics who praised cast performances and the storyline. Consequently, the show was renewed for a second run which was released on May 6, 2022. The Wilds season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger, whetting viewers’ appetite with high anticipation for a third installment. However, the next season is yet to be released. Will there be a season three of The Wilds? Find out below.
Update On The Wilds Season 3
The sad news is that The Wilds will not return for a third season. After the premiere of the second season on May 6, 2022, the cast and excited fans of the show were hopeful about a continuation of the plot. However, the anticipation was met with disappointment as Amazon Prime Video canceled the series after two seasons. Deadline confirmed this on Jul 28, 2022, adding that the cast and crew were left out of the loop until the last minute.
The Wilds cast members were as excited as fans for a third installment after the season 2 premiere. Speaking to People about a potential third season, Zach Calderon who played Rafael in the series said “In terms of what to do for season 3, only time will tell. But if it’s anything like season 2, we’re in for a big old surprise.” Sadly, the show was canceled shortly afterward. Nevertheless, with the renewal of the coming-of-age television series The Summer I Turned Pretty for a third season among other similar shows, Amazon Prime Video remains committed to promoting young adult content.
Why Was The Wilds Cancelled?
The Wilds generated much buzz when it premiered in December 2020 with a booming fanbase. Getting off to a great start earned the show a swift renewal for season 2 just a week after the second installment was released on May 6, 2022. However, the second installment of the teen drama didn’t match the positive reaction the first one received and instead of a renewal, the show was canceled two months later.
While Amazon Prime Video didn’t go into details on why The Wilds was canceled, the subdued response to the second season takes the blame. All in all, the show had a good run while it lasted but couldn’t continue due to poor reception. Taking to social media platforms, The Wilds cast paid tribute to their characters: Shannon Berry (Dottie) posted on her Instagram Stories, saying “Thank you Dottie for being the most amazing part of these past 4 years. I will miss this unsinkable forever.”
Recap of The Wilds Plot
With no renewal for a third season in sight, fans will never know what happened to the survivors. However, a summary of the plot might help solve some of the mysteries. Imagine a world without electronic devices and social media. This notion inspired The Wilds‘ plot to reveal the inherent similarities in human beings according to showrunner Amy B. Harris during a 2020 interview with Variety.
The Wilds season 1 revolves around eight teenage girls who find themselves stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash while traveling to Hawaii for the Dawn of Eve program. Unaware that they are subjects of a social experiment orchestrated by Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths), the leader of the Dawn of Eve program, the girls work together to survive. The series also explores flashback scenes about the girls’ lives before the crash. Also, flashforward scenes show interviews with the survivors in a bunker after their supposed rescue.
Similarly, The Wilds season 2 explores Klein’s second social experiment but this time with teenage boys in the Twilight of Adam program. Stranded on a deserted island, the boys are forced to put aside their differences and work together to survive. The new group of survivors navigate physical and emotional obstacles to help each other. In the meantime, the girls who are still held in the bunker begin to unravel the mystery and try to reach out to the boys. Sadly, viewers won’t know how the story ends for the teenagers. Here’s an update on 1923 season 2.
