Woman Sick Of Men Spreading Legs In Subway Gets Revenge, And Here’s How Men Respond

We have, in the last few years, been subjected to an odd kind of lazy, unimaginative wordplay whereby the word ‘man’ is prefixed onto certain things, ascribing male characteristics to them somewhat unnecessarily. Examples include manbag, man-scaping, man-flu, mansplaining and now, manspreading, which is the male act of taking up additional space on public transport by splaying his legs too wide.
The city of Madrid evidently thinks that manspreading has become such a problem that they decided to ban it altogether on their public transport system, in order to “remind transport users to maintain civic responsibility. equal rights and respect the personal space of everyone on board.”
This woman decided to fight back against this obnoxious behavior equally, by giving men a taste of their own medicine and teaching them how to respect her personal space. She was quickly praised by another woman, who attempted to provide psychological reasoning behind the phenomenon of manspreading, believing that it’s basically just another sign of male dominance and oppression.
Enter a guy on the scene, coming in to ‘mansplain’ (ugh) his take on the situation, which he believes is actually quite simple, and the entire discussion is just basically, nuts.
