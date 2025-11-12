The Way Of Edmund

by

Our crazy kitty Edmund had an hour to spare this morning, so he designed some new martial arts moves

More info: Facebook

The caterpillar

The zombie

The serval

The grasshopper

The monkey

The cyclist

The flea

The springtail

The downward dog

The cobra

The breakdancer

The snowplough

The bucking bronco

The snail

The falcon

The kangaroo

The slouching teenager

The velociraptor

The venus fly trap

The diving duck

The surprise attack

The hawk

The scorpion

The gazelle

The flamingo

The flying fish

The wolf

The ghost

The shadow

The preying mantis

The crouching tiger

The boxer

The dancer

The panda

The galloping horse

The boomerang

The gerbil

The long jumper

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
