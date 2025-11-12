The Way Of Edmund

Our crazy kitty Edmund had an hour to spare this morning, so he designed some new martial arts moves
The caterpillar
The zombie
The serval
The grasshopper
The monkey
The cyclist
The flea
The springtail
The downward dog
The cobra
The breakdancer
The snowplough
The bucking bronco
The snail
The falcon
The kangaroo
The slouching teenager
The velociraptor
The venus fly trap
The diving duck
The surprise attack
The hawk
The scorpion
The gazelle
The flamingo
The flying fish
The wolf
The ghost
The shadow
The preying mantis
The crouching tiger
The boxer
The dancer
The panda
The galloping horse
The boomerang
The gerbil
The long jumper
