The Series “USA Geography” Features Humorous Illustrations Of Each State In The USA (27 Pics)

by

Nathan W Pyle is an American artist known for his series of comics Strange Planet. The Instagram profile where Pyle shares short stories about the life of aliens has gathered over 6 million followers. However, recently Nathan presented his community with a collection of brand-new illustrations featuring the states of the USA. The first post presents his version of Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma, Minnesota, California, South California, and Kansas: the author presented the new series as “USA Geography”.

So far, we can admire 27 cute drawings with a doodle-like quality. Each one of them showcases a cartoon character in the shape of the U.S., with a unique feature representing individual states. We have compiled a list of all the states shared by Pyle as of today. The series will continue, so if you do not want to miss any state, perhaps the one you live in, you should definitely follow Nathan’s social media profiles.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | NathanWPyle.shop

#1 Missouri

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#2 California

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#3 Michigan

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#4 Texas

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#5 Kansas

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#6 Ohio

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#7 Massachusetts

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#8 New York

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#9 Wisconsin

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#10 Colorado

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#11 Idaho

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#12 Vermont

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#13 Oklahoma

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#14 Maryland

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#15 Virginia

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#16 West Virginia

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#17 New Jersey

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#18 Minnesota

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#19 Pennsylvania

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#20 North Carolina

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#21 South Carolina

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#22 Nevada

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#23 Washington

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#24 Utah

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#25 Tennessee

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#26 Georgia

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

#27 Illinois

Image source: nathanwpylestrangeplanet

