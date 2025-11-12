The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature… I Mean This Is The Best “Kept Secret”

by

Norway is far on the corner of the world. Most of us relate Norway with snow and skiing and the fact that norwegian people are shy .

But let’s be honest. Norway is blessed with breathtaking landscapes, oil and wealth.

Norway were and still is ranked several years in row, the best country to live in. Norway has great polar lights, great skiing resorts and world renowned alpint centers.

Please enjoy this jaw-dropping nature photos!

Dreamland, dream road trip

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

Far from the noisy city, norwegians like to get out of the cities at the wekeends. This time of house is called “Hytte”

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

This is how Norway looks in the summer, this is when real beauty of Norway is unveiled.

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

This is winter wonderland

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

The famous polar lights called “Nordlyset” in norwegian. Literally translate, it means “the north lights”.

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

Polar lights

This mesmerizing forest

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

The snowy version

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

Norwegians are really peaceful people and they love their privacy.

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

covered totally by snow. Just imagine the face of the poor owner when he sees this sight.

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

This types of churches are called “Stavekirker”. They are ancient build, the architecture is unique and all the materials are tree.

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

The sund is going down over this beautiful fjord.

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

Typical norwegian village

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

This bridge is part of the famous “The Atlantic Ocean Road”.

The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature&#8230; I Mean This Is The Best &#8220;Kept Secret&#8221;

A TIME-LAPSE OF THE BEAUTIFUL NORWEGIAN NATURE!

This is a time-lapse video resulting from a 15,000 km (almost 10,000 miles) long road trip and tens of thousands of images taken along the way over the last 5 months. The journey has covered all of Norway’s 19 counties, from the far south to the Russian border in the Northeast.
The aim of this 5 minute short film is to show the variety of Norway, everything from the deep fjords in the Southwest, to the moon landscape in the North, the Aurora Borealis (Nothern Lights) and the settlements and cities around the country, both in summer and wintertime. The video shows some of the most scenic places in Norway, such as Lofoten, Senja, Helgelandskysten, Geirangerfjorden, Nærøyfjorden and Preikestolen.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hidden Mothers: Spooky Photographs of Victorian Babies Held by Their Mothers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Top 10 Fred Sanford Quotes of All-Time
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2018
The Character James Gunn is Saving for Peacemaker Season 2
3 min read
May, 18, 2021
Garcelle Beauvais Calls Diana Jenkins Uneducated On Watch What Happens Live
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2022
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Team Gets Rattled. Henry Finds Cult Bomb.
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2017
We Combined Our Travel Photos From Opposite Sides Of The World, And The Result Is Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.