The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature… I Mean This Is The Best “Kept Secret”

Norway is far on the corner of the world. Most of us relate Norway with snow and skiing and the fact that norwegian people are shy .
But let’s be honest. Norway is blessed with breathtaking landscapes, oil and wealth.
Norway were and still is ranked several years in row, the best country to live in. Norway has great polar lights, great skiing resorts and world renowned alpint centers.
Please enjoy this jaw-dropping nature photos!
Dreamland, dream road trip
Far from the noisy city, norwegians like to get out of the cities at the wekeends. This time of house is called “Hytte”
This is how Norway looks in the summer, this is when real beauty of Norway is unveiled.
This is winter wonderland
The famous polar lights called “Nordlyset” in norwegian. Literally translate, it means “the north lights”.
Polar lights
This mesmerizing forest
The snowy version
Norwegians are really peaceful people and they love their privacy.
covered totally by snow. Just imagine the face of the poor owner when he sees this sight.
This types of churches are called “Stavekirker”. They are ancient build, the architecture is unique and all the materials are tree.
The sund is going down over this beautiful fjord.
Typical norwegian village
This bridge is part of the famous “The Atlantic Ocean Road”.
A TIME-LAPSE OF THE BEAUTIFUL NORWEGIAN NATURE!
This is a time-lapse video resulting from a 15,000 km (almost 10,000 miles) long road trip and tens of thousands of images taken along the way over the last 5 months. The journey has covered all of Norway’s 19 counties, from the far south to the Russian border in the Northeast.
The aim of this 5 minute short film is to show the variety of Norway, everything from the deep fjords in the Southwest, to the moon landscape in the North, the Aurora Borealis (Nothern Lights) and the settlements and cities around the country, both in summer and wintertime. The video shows some of the most scenic places in Norway, such as Lofoten, Senja, Helgelandskysten, Geirangerfjorden, Nærøyfjorden and Preikestolen.
