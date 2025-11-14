I Did A Photoshoot In The Theme Of “The Princess On The Pea”

by

The story about the Little Princess Masha – inspired by “The Princess on The Pea” fairy tale. This amazing fairy setting I created at my home.

I put a few mattresses and sofa cushions as a pile and wrapped them with different blankets I bought especially for this occasion. On the back wall, I hanged the hand-painted gray tone canvas background.

The canopy is a very nice lightweight window curtain attached to a metal wire circle. I picked the gray/off-white color scheme – it looks like a very dramatic painting atmospheric photography theme.

More info: sflphoto.com

The setup itself, with a hand-painted canvas backdrop

I Did A Photoshoot In The Theme Of &#8220;The Princess On The Pea&#8221;
I Did A Photoshoot In The Theme Of &#8220;The Princess On The Pea&#8221;
I Did A Photoshoot In The Theme Of &#8220;The Princess On The Pea&#8221;
I Did A Photoshoot In The Theme Of &#8220;The Princess On The Pea&#8221;
I Did A Photoshoot In The Theme Of &#8220;The Princess On The Pea&#8221;
I Did A Photoshoot In The Theme Of &#8220;The Princess On The Pea&#8221;
I Did A Photoshoot In The Theme Of &#8220;The Princess On The Pea&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
