50 Times People Had To Post About Their Wholesome Coworkers Online (New Pics)

As adults, we dedicate a big chunk of our lives to our jobs, and a significant part of that time is spent with our coworkers. So it makes a world of difference when we genuinely enjoy the company of the people we share our desk (and office snacks) with. Especially when they go the extra mile to brighten everyone’s day with thoughtful gestures, like writing thank-you notes or even bringing homemade treats to the office.
If you’re one of those amazing people, know that your efforts are deeply appreciated. In fact, sometimes they resonate so strongly, they get shared all over the internet! Here at Bored Panda, we’ve gathered a collection of these wholesome moments where coworkers have gone above and beyond for each other. Find them below and upvote the ones that touched your heart!
#1 World Needs People Like Ahmed
Image source: ahmedhankir
#2 I Had To Say My Final Goodbye To My Kitty Earlier This Week And Took A Last-Minute Day Off During A Really Busy Time. I Was Worried My Coworkers Would Be Annoyed That I Was Out
But they just gave me this. Definitely broke my “no crying at work” rule.
Image source: lissalissa3
#3 A Head Of The Department At Purdue University Babysat The Son Of An Award Recipient During The Ceremony, So That The Rest Of The Family Could Watch The Event
Image source: dibsondibsondibs
#4 I Just Finished A Memorial Piece For My Coworker’s Cat. The Recipient Is An Avid Night Sky Photographer, So I Hope It Will Suit His Style Nicely
Image source: swannygirl94
#5 This Is The Sweetest Thing I’ve Ever Heard
Image source: veronicaspeek_
#6 This Is Awesome
Image source: ladycerebela
#7 What An Awesome Coworker
Image source: mhdksafa
#8 Yesterday The Owner Of My Company Noticed That My Shoes And Jeans Were Worn Out. Today He Took Me To Costco And Bought Me 2 New Pairs Of Shoes, 4 New Pairs Of Jeans, And Some Food
I started in December of 2020 after being laid off/unemployed for the vast majority of the year. I’m still trying to get back on my feet financially and make ends meet. It was such an unbelievably nice gesture. I cried and gave him a hug. I can’t wait until I’m able to pay it forward.
Image source: DRIPPINNNN
#9 My Coworkers All Came Together And Gave Me The Money To Finally Change My Name Legally For My Birthday
I am transgender and currently work full-time for Starbucks. I have savings but it’s never been enough to justify paying to get my name legally changed, but for my birthday this year my coworkers all came together and pooled money to give to me to get it changed! This is literally the nicest thing anyone has done for me and it certainly made me smile.
Image source: Not_A_Cowboy2003
#10 My Coworker Built A Feeding Station For His Local Chipmunks
Image source: JayLapse
#11 Trash Pandas Found At Work
Image source: imgur.com
#12 Wish More Jobs Were Like This
Image source: ohmystass
#13 In 2020 Both My Parents Lost Their Jobs And I Was The Only Person Working In A House Of 4, Making $14.80 An Hour. We Had Decided We Wouldn’t Do Thanksgiving That Year
When my coworkers found out 15 of them came together to make sure we had a proper family holiday. My sister’s boyfriend even joined us.
Image source: Shatter4468
#14 I Would Work There Forever Out Of Irrational Loyalty
Image source: Brttnyblm
#15 My Coworker Brought Her Baby Goat To Work. She Fell Asleep In My Arms
Image source: dolan146
#16 That’s Beautiful
Image source: GraniteDhuine
#17 She Is Lucky To Have Such Colleagues To Cheer Her Up
Image source: reddit.com
#18 This Is So Cute
Image source: Hadriel_szn
#19 Now That’s Really Wholesome
Image source: mr_bonner94
#20 Went To Work Thinking We Were Having A Serious Meeting And Was Surprised By My Coworkers With Some Gifts For Our First Baby. 1600 Diapers
Image source: Sidbilly
#21 I Made Peanut Butter Cookies with M&M’s For The Office Yesterday. I Came In This Morning To My Tupperware And Found This Note On My Desk
Image source: llama_laughter
#22 My Coworker Knits Crotchet Animals To Hand Out To Kids
Image source: beneaththeslope
#23 A Fellow Coworker And I Burned A Checkerboard Into The Stump Of An Old Tree. We Played The First Game With Dandelion And Clover Flowers
The tree was struck by lightning and had to be removed for safety purposes. We thought putting the board there would be a neat way for the students to continue enjoying it.
Image source: that1guyonajourney
#24 My Coworker Hand-Made Me A Screaming Goat For Christmas
We did Secret Santa at work. I put down “a screaming goat” thinking… One of those easy buttons, that would lighten the mood when things get crazy. Anyways, we exchanged gifts and my technician had hand-made me a screaming goat made of straw, complete with a screaming goat button (in its bag) and a poem. I don’t know what I did to deserve this magnificence and I am speechless!
Image source: misspharmAssy
#25 My Coworker Brought Her Day-Old Lamb Into Work
Image source: Spnvettech
#26 As A Going Away Gift, My Coworker Knitted Me My Favorite Children’s Book Characters Frog & Toad
Image source: betterbutterbattle
#27 It Is Bring Your Cat To Work Day, And Our Coworker’s Cat Fell Asleep In The File Tray
Image source: Work4Carbs
#28 Helping A Coworker With His Ties
Image source: NewDadNotes
#29 Coworker Passed His Citizenship Test
Image source: rumstallion
#30 I’ve Been Anxious About Our Finances All Week. One Of My Coworkers Left This In My Office Today
Image source: captkronni
#31 The Plaque/Crest I Made From Scratch For A Coworker
Image source: ArtisticBrit
#32 In Light Of The Fires In Southern Oregon, My Work Has Set Up A Staging Area For Donations For Those Displaced By This Terrible Event. I Love The People I Work For
Image source: _Death_BySnu_Snu_
#33 Birthday Haul From The Most Considerate Coworkers In The World
Been at a new job for 4 months and really didn’t expect anything, but I sure was wrong. Among many other perks, the owners set aside $175 and have the person’s coworkers pick out the gifts (on the clock, of course). A couple of months ago I mentioned how I love Kerrygold, but man it is expensive, so I got 2 lbs of it. Also, I was talking about how I love making pizza from scratch but needed a new peel and screen so they got that as well as a few lbs of specialty pizza flour. Lastly, I just built my first PC with the help of a coworker (so they knew all the specs), but I mentioned how I could use a little more RAM, so they got me another 2 sticks of the same kind. I guess this is what an awesome workplace is like!
Image source: NotSoAverageStoner
#34 My Coworkers Brought Cake And Food For My Birthday Since I Didn’t Have Anyone To Celebrate It With
Image source: purgatorybob1986
#35 My Coworker Scooped Up These Baby Birds Off The Ground With An Empty Kleenex Box And Taped It To The Wall Nearby Because The Floor Of Their Nest Had Fallen Out
The mommy and daddy birds are visiting frequently.
Image source: chicadehoy
#36 One Of My Coworkers Brought This Cute Little Motivator Into Work For Us
Image source: Gibby5683
#37 One Of My Coworkers Is In Her 70s And Always Asks Me To Help Her With Tech-Related Issues. She Made A Point To Find Me Today And Give Me A Little Christmas Gift As A Thank You
Such a cute little old lady gift! Complete with old lady candy in the dish too!
Image source: Shuddupmegz
#38 My Company Has A “Great Ideas” Board. I Gave Notice Recently, Came Into Work Today And Found That One Of My Staff Members Left This On The Board. It’s Good To Know I’ll Be Missed
Image source: EricaH121
#39 Homemade Seed Packets For Two Of My Coworkers
Image source: bestdisappointment
#40 My Coworker Made A Crochet Mushroom Guy, And Someone Tucked Him In
Image source: Jonk209
#41 I’m The Only Geologist That My Coworker Knows, So He Came To My Office Yesterday All Happy And Eager To Talk About This Rock That He Found
During lunch hour, we spent a little time to look and talk about this rock. He’d found it on his parents’ grounds and thought “Hey, I know a geologist, I’m gonna bring this to work to show her”. When he told me he had the rock in his car I was ready to send him out to get it, he had the decency to wait until lunch.
Image source: nukaati
#42 This Is Adorable
Image source: _wadexwilsonx
#43 I’m An American Intern In Sydney. The Office Made Me This Spread Of Classic Australian Goodies
Image source: honeyedlife
#44 Yesterday Was The Last Day For My Favorite Coworker, With Whom I Shared A Love For The Movie “Office Space”. I Found This On My Desk This Morning. Happy Trails, My Friend
Image source: ToshiroBaloney
#45 It’s A Hot Day In Omaha, And At My Job, We Mostly Work Outside, So The Supervisors Decided To Come Around And Give Us Employees Free Ice Cream To Keep Us Cool
Image source: SwagFeather
#46 My Dad Dressed Up As Batman For A Coworker’s Kid Who Was Celebrating A Birthday (Sometime In The Early To Mid-1990s). I Think He Was Pretty Cool
Image source: ProudHearing106
#47 I Will Steal This Idea For My Own Parties
Image source: Miexriir
#48 I Was The Only Person In My Office Building To Get The Security Team A Christmas Present. Today, As A Thank You, One Of Them Brought Me Back A Gift From Their Trip To Jamaica
Image source: niamhxa
#49 My Boss At My Internship Was Told By A Coworker That I Like To Listen To Music But Don’t Have Headphones At The Moment, So He Gave Me A Headset
Image source: MrQuackalotOWO
#50 Someone Broke Into My Car And Stole My Steering Wheel For The Second Time This Summer. My Coworkers Showered Me With Love And Hugs
One brought me cakes (not pictured) and another made me this “screw thieves” care package.
Image source: Original-Willow4606
Follow Us