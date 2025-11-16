30 People Share Things That Scream “European”

Europe is the second smallest continent but it has a long history of human development and is considered the birthplace of Western Civilization.
Today, its cultural wealth is used to solidify the colorful European community and is exported to the rest of the world as one of the continent’s greatest assets.
But Reddit user Doeyy0 wanted to dig deeper. So they made a post on the platform, asking its users, “What is the most European thing ever?” From cobblestone roads to kebab shops, here are the most popular answers they’ve received.
#1
Having proper bread sold by local bakery
#2
Driving through 4 countries to go on vacation, not using your passport, no visa and use the same currency everywhere.
Plus using your cellphone all the way with no extra cost.
#3
Walkable cities
#4
Casually having buildings from millennia ago around you all the time
#5
Labor laws that actually mean something
#6
The most European thing ever is the quaint and charming cobblestone streets that wind through medieval cities, flanked by towering cathedrals and quaint cafes serving espresso and croissants. It’s the picturesque vineyards of Tuscany, the romantic waterways of Venice, and the timeless elegance of Parisian boulevards. It’s the sizzling aroma of fresh bratwurst wafting through the air at a bustling German Christmas market, the infectious energy of a Spanish fiesta, and the hauntingly beautiful strains of a traditional Irish ballad. The most European thing ever is the rich tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and landscapes that make up this diverse and endlessly fascinating continent.
#7
Trains. Trains that are clean. Trains that go where you want to go. Trains that are affordable.
#8
Having a castle in your town.
#9
knowing more than one language and being fluent in at least two of them
#10
A proper selection of cheeses
#11
I can literally see one castle out of my living room and another one out of my kitchen window
#12
Hating the people from the next town over for reasons of medieval politics
#13
Being able to drink tap water without poisoning
#14
Went on a work trip to Texas, got asked what it’s like to not have a gun. I don’t know, normal I guess?
Felt very European that day… (or most of the world, for that matter)
#15
One big difference is the way from villages to big cities are laid out. They all have numerous squares or public gathering places. You can enjoy a drink….music,people watching. You don’t have to drive everywhere. Local pubs abound. I always wondered how so many Europeans could make do with those tiny fridges. But then I realized they shop fresh all the time. There are so many,butchers or bakers,produce stands,cheese,deli,flower shops within walking distance. They shop local and fresh all the time. Without a car.
My Uncle lived in a big condo or over there row housing area. Every Saturday mobile butchers,bakers,fruit and produce etc.would set up outside for a few hours then move on. Everything fresh and local,and absolutely delicious. And no car needed.
#16
From an American’s perspective; Kebab shops. I’ve been all over Europe and I’ve got to say, those thing were *everywhere* and I stopped at way too many of them. I could really go for a durum kebab right about now…
#17
Walking or riding a bike everywhere because who needs a car
#18
Paid vacation time
#19
Going to another country just to go shopping
#20
Eurovision
#21
Cobblestone roads
#22
Living in the same town in the same country your ancestors are from.
#23
Riding a vespa in a suit
#24
Men unapologetically dressing super stylish
#25
Multilingualism
#26
A (clothes) washing machine in your kitchen
#27
Tilt and turn windows
#28
40 quid plane tickets to another ey country
#29
Having pubs, schools, random post office buildings… older than any construction in America
#30
Fanta, but not the American kind.
