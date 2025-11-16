30 People Share Things That Scream “European”

by

Europe is the second smallest continent but it has a long history of human development and is considered the birthplace of Western Civilization.

Today, its cultural wealth is used to solidify the colorful European community and is exported to the rest of the world as one of the continent’s greatest assets.

But Reddit user Doeyy0 wanted to dig deeper. So they made a post on the platform, asking its users, “What is the most European thing ever?” From cobblestone roads to kebab shops, here are the most popular answers they’ve received.

#1

Having proper bread sold by local bakery

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Naimaigame16, Markus Spiske

#2

Driving through 4 countries to go on vacation, not using your passport, no visa and use the same currency everywhere.

Plus using your cellphone all the way with no extra cost.

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Tc2cv, averie woodard

#3

Walkable cities

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Ralphthewunderllama, Christian Gertenbach

#4

Casually having buildings from millennia ago around you all the time

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: AlexVoxel, Levent Simsek

#5

Labor laws that actually mean something

Image source: srsnhome

#6

The most European thing ever is the quaint and charming cobblestone streets that wind through medieval cities, flanked by towering cathedrals and quaint cafes serving espresso and croissants. It’s the picturesque vineyards of Tuscany, the romantic waterways of Venice, and the timeless elegance of Parisian boulevards. It’s the sizzling aroma of fresh bratwurst wafting through the air at a bustling German Christmas market, the infectious energy of a Spanish fiesta, and the hauntingly beautiful strains of a traditional Irish ballad. The most European thing ever is the rich tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and landscapes that make up this diverse and endlessly fascinating continent.

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Tongalaxy, Alex Barnes

#7

Trains. Trains that are clean. Trains that go where you want to go. Trains that are affordable.

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: gadget850, Alex Jumper

#8

Having a castle in your town.

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: El_mochilero, Charlie Seaman

#9

knowing more than one language and being fluent in at least two of them

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Marvelouselmerick198, Samson Katt

#10

A proper selection of cheeses

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: intangible-tangerine, Lina Kivaka

#11

I can literally see one castle out of my living room and another one out of my kitchen window

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source:  level 3 1337sti, Kai Pilger

#12

Hating the people from the next town over for reasons of medieval politics

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: magnificentballsack, Anastasia Lashkevich

#13

Being able to drink tap water without poisoning

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Glum-Advance-289, Nithin PA

#14

Went on a work trip to Texas, got asked what it’s like to not have a gun. I don’t know, normal I guess?

Felt very European that day… (or most of the world, for that matter)

Image source: reiboul

#15

One big difference is the way from villages to big cities are laid out. They all have numerous squares or public gathering places. You can enjoy a drink….music,people watching. You don’t have to drive everywhere. Local pubs abound. I always wondered how so many Europeans could make do with those tiny fridges. But then I realized they shop fresh all the time. There are so many,butchers or bakers,produce stands,cheese,deli,flower shops within walking distance. They shop local and fresh all the time. Without a car.

My Uncle lived in a big condo or over there row housing area. Every Saturday mobile butchers,bakers,fruit and produce etc.would set up outside for a few hours then move on. Everything fresh and local,and absolutely delicious. And no car needed.

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: hhar141, Miti

#16

From an American’s perspective; Kebab shops. I’ve been all over Europe and I’ve got to say, those thing were *everywhere* and I stopped at way too many of them. I could really go for a durum kebab right about now…

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Korvun, Luis Vidal

#17

Walking or riding a bike everywhere because who needs a car

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Indelusionalworld, Nubia Navarro (nubikini)

#18

Paid vacation time

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Stratchmop, Mateusz Dach

#19

Going to another country just to go shopping

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Armstry, Heidi Fin

#20

Eurovision

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: noise_is_for_heroes, Daniel Aragay

#21

Cobblestone roads

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: The_Mootz_Pallucci, Zachary Shakked

#22

Living in the same town in the same country your ancestors are from.

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: SnowDoom6, Niki Nagy

#23

Riding a vespa in a suit

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: ImTheGuyWithTheGun, Rhys Rainbow-McCormack

#24

Men unapologetically dressing super stylish

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: gimmeconfetti, Serhiy Hipskyy

#25

Multilingualism

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: Whimsical-Escape, Leeloo Thefirst

#26

A (clothes) washing machine in your kitchen

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: bingomagic, Dinh Ng

#27

Tilt and turn windows

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: anon, Toby GoldingFollow

#28

40 quid plane tickets to another ey country

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: redmeansily, Jason Toevs

#29

Having pubs, schools, random post office buildings… older than any construction in America

Image source: ilovepicard

#30

Fanta, but not the American kind.

30 People Share Things That Scream &#8220;European&#8221;

Image source: unholymxja, Adrian Scottow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How Many Oak Island Treasures Have Actually Been Recovered?
3 min read
May, 2, 2018
50 Dogs Who Forgot How To Dog But Definitely Know How To Cat (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Adorable Baby Elephant Gets Caught Eating Sugarcane, Tries To Hide Behind A Narrow Light Pole
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Amanda Greive: A Contemporary Female Artist Who Speaks Of Equal Rights
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Walt Jr. Breaking Bad Spinoff Series? RJ Mitte Wants It to Happen
3 min read
May, 7, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Toradora
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.