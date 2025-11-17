15 Pics of How AI Sees Global Beauty Standards In Various Countries

A remarkable artificial intelligence model has given what it believes is the definitive standard of beauty for men and women in various countries around the world. Research from health and beauty firm NordChem used an AI tool called MidJourney to render beautiful faces, giving an insight into how data pulled from across the web comes together to create beauty standards.

In a statement, Samantha Haines, Marketing Manager at NordChem Health & Beauty, said: “The goal of this project was to better understand the standards of beauty and how such views vary around the world. While to us, beauty means so much more than how someone looks, the style of their hair, or even the size of their muscles, this AI is an incredible tool that gives us an insight into commonly held perceptions of beauty and perfection in a variety of countries around the world. We hope people are interested to see the images.”

What is the Ideal Face, According to AI?

The AI took user-generated image ALT as well as hashtags from a number of sources such as Instagram, Facebook, and other social media outlets to draw images that match the description it has been given. Asked to draw the most beautiful people from different countries, the program offered images for men and women from 14 different countries around the world. 

On the list were the UK, Spain, the USA, Australia, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa and Syria. It also offered a composite for the whole world, where it pulled together data to create what potentially would look like the most beautiful face in the world.

Symmetrical facial features, including balanced lips and eyebrows, along with healthy skin tones and flowing hair, collectively convey a sense of harmonious beauty. Even if beauty is a subjective matter, look at how the image engine has generated what’s deemed the most beautiful face and get an analytical idea of beauty across the globe.

#1 Syria

Image source: NordChem

#2 South Africa

Image source: NordChem

#3 Spain

Image source: NordChem

#4 Philippines

Image source: NordChem

#5 Egypt

Image source: NordChem

#6 China

Image source: NordChem

#7 Italy

Image source: NordChem

#8 Colombia

Image source: NordChem

#9 Japan

Image source: NordChem

#10 Australia

Image source: NordChem

#11 United Kingdom

Image source: NordChem

#12 World

Image source: NordChem

#13 India

Image source: NordChem

#14 Mexico

Image source: NordChem

#15 United States

Image source: NordChem

