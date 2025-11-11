Photographer Mom Turns Her 9-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Into Iconic Characters

Meet Alice Lewis, an aspiring nine-year-old actress and model. She enjoys cosplaying and having her pictures taken by her photographer mother, Kelly Lewis.

Alice’s beautiful story started when, at the age of 7, she was adopted by the photographer’s family. At the time of her adoption, she decided that she wanted to change her name to Alice – after Lewis Carroll’s beloved character.

With her incredible personality and imagination, Alice has already shown a natural modelling talent in front of the camera.

Joan of Arc

Edward Scissorhands

Marie Antoinette

Alice in Wonderland

Alice Lewis, age 8 as Alice in Wonderland (her namesake)

Coraline

Carrie White

Alice Lewis, age 9 as Stephen King’s Carrie White

Angel

The Summoning

India Stoker

Little Miss Muffet

Wonder Woman

Dorothy

Alice Lewis, age 7 as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz (featuring Hagrid as Toto)

Fairy

Margot Tenenbaum

Porcelain Dolly

Hello Sailor!

Mother and daughter portrait.

