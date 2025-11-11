Photographer Mom Turns Her 9-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Into Iconic Characters

Meet Alice Lewis, an aspiring nine-year-old actress and model. She enjoys cosplaying and having her pictures taken by her photographer mother, Kelly Lewis.
Alice’s beautiful story started when, at the age of 7, she was adopted by the photographer’s family. At the time of her adoption, she decided that she wanted to change her name to Alice – after Lewis Carroll’s beloved character.
With her incredible personality and imagination, Alice has already shown a natural modelling talent in front of the camera.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers concerned about the choice of wording in this post’s title are invited to read this Tumblr post by Alice’s mother, Kelly.
More info: maliceofalice.com
Joan of Arc
Edward Scissorhands
Marie Antoinette
Alice in Wonderland
Alice Lewis, age 8 as Alice in Wonderland (her namesake)
Coraline
Carrie White
Alice Lewis, age 9 as Stephen King’s Carrie White
Angel
The Summoning
India Stoker
Little Miss Muffet
Wonder Woman
Dorothy
Alice Lewis, age 7 as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz (featuring Hagrid as Toto)
Fairy
Margot Tenenbaum
Porcelain Dolly
Hello Sailor!
Mother and daughter portrait.
