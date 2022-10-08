The Legendary Cast of 1988 “Coming To America” Movie

How old were you when the movie first premiered worldwide? Way before the Black Panther and Wakanda movies, Coming to America was the biggest black American movie that put the royalty and beauty of African culture on the world map.
With a budget of $36 million, the ’90s Coming to America recorded a whopping $288.8 to $350 million at the Box Office. The movie was so big and successful that it took over 30 years to make the 2021 sequel, Coming 2 America. Part of the reason the movie was globally accepted was a result of its talented cast. It brought together a set of actors who will become some of the best in the world.
Eddie Murphy
Knowing how successful a career Eddie Murphy built over the years, there’s no doubt he was perfect for the roles he played. Although Murphy was already an established actor at the time, his multiple roles in the movie showcased his versatility and range.
He played the character of Akeem Joffer, the Crown Prince of Zamunda. The Prince would leave the comfort of the palace to go on an adventure to America. As he tries to fit in as a commoner, he falls in love with his employer’s daughter.
Then there’s Randy Watson. The character is a soul singer and leader of the Sexual Chocolate band. Murphy also plays the character of Saul, a white Jewish barbershop customer. Lastly, Eddie Murphy gives life to the loquacious barbershop owner, Clarence.
Arsenio Hall
The comedian took on multiple roles in the movie. Besides Eddie Murphy, he’s the only actor that played different characters. Arsenio Hall played Semmi, Prince Akeem’s aide and friend. The Prince and Semmi journey together to America in search of new adventures. To stay under the radar, Prince Akeem instructs Semmi not to treat him as royalty and to assume the role of the Prince when necessary.
Hall also plays the role of the heavily spirited Reverend Brown. He is a comic preacher who tries to motivate his congregation like old African American pastors are known to do. He also plays the character of Morris, the more reserved barber at the barbershop.
When Semmi and Akeem go clubbing when they arrive in America, one of the female characters they try to hook up with is played by Hall. He plays the unattractive female who looks rather masculine.
James Earl Jones
The King was hard to miss. Revered by all and sundry, none other could deliver such a spectacular performance than James Earl Jones. His thunderous voice and poise helped bring the King of Zamunda’s character to life. King Jaffe Joffer was the father of Prince Akeem.
Shari Headley
The character is popularly known for being the love interest of Prince Akeem, who would later become his wife. Shari Headley played Lisa’s calm and intelligent character. Lisa McDowell was the daughter of Akeem and Semmi’s employer, Cleo McDowell.
John Amos
Cleo McDowell is the owner of the McDowell restaurant where Akeem and Semmi worked in America. He’s a stern-looking man looking to make his restaurant a successful brand. As a family man, he’s very protective of his daughters, especially his oldest, Lisa.
At the end of the movie, he becomes an in-law to King Jaffe Joffer after the marriage of his daughter, Lisa, to Prince Akeem. John Amos played the character of Cleo McDowell. John Amos would go on to become one of the leading African American actors in Hollywood, playing a wide range of characters.
Madge Sinclair
Every King has got his Queen. Madge Sinclair played the character of the Queen of Zamunda and wife of the King of Zamunda, King Jaffe Joffer. As Queen and mother, she was more welcoming to receiving Prince Akeem’s love interest and interacting with her commoner family.
Paul Bates
It’s hard to get past Oha’s shouts and commands in the movie. It was also a delight to see him in the 2021 Coming 2 America. Oha’s character was played by Paul Bates. Oha is the head of the royal servants and serves the King and Prince. The movie begins with Oha instructing the servants to prepare the Prince for his royal bath.
There’s no doubting the success of 1988 Coming to America, but do you think its sequel Coming 2 America was a great movie too?