The 5 Best Eddie Murphy Movies, Ranked

Welcome to a stroll down the cinematic lane of laughter, drama, and action with one of Hollywood’s most versatile and influential actors, Eddie Murphy. As we rank the top five Eddie Murphy movies, we’ll explore how each film has left an indelible mark on the industry and audiences alike. From his rapid-fire wit to his dramatic prowess, let’s dive into the films that showcase Murphy at his finest.

5. 48 Hrs.

Launching our list is 48 Hrs., the film that introduced Eddie Murphy to the world. With Walter Hill at the helm, Murphy’s film debut alongside Nick Nolte became an archetype for action-comedy films featuring unlikely duos. The movie’s success was a testament to Murphy’s undeniable talent, as he stepped into a role initially intended for Richard Pryor. The 5 Best Eddie Murphy Movies, Ranked

4. Shrek

Moving on to a fairy tale world, we find Shrek, where Eddie Murphy lent his voice to the beloved character Donkey. His performance not only anchored the franchise but also showcased his ability to captivate audiences across all ages. With ‘Shrek 2’ being the top-grossing animated film of all time, Murphy’s contribution to this Oscar-winning series cannot be overstated. The 5 Best Eddie Murphy Movies, Ranked

3. Dreamgirls

In third place is Dreamgirls, where Murphy took a dramatic turn as James “Thunder” Early. This performance garnered him a Golden Globe and his first Academy Award nomination, cementing his status not just as a comedian but as a respected actor in dramatic roles. His portrayal was a vivid demonstration of his range and commitment to the craft of acting. The 5 Best Eddie Murphy Movies, Ranked

2. Coming to America

The runner-up spot belongs to Coming to America, a film that is as hilarious as it is culturally significant. Murphy’s unforgettable performance in multiple roles showcased his hubris and fearlessness in taking risks that many actors would shy away from. This movie is not just a comedy classic; it’s a showcase of Murphy’s chameleon-like ability to create memorable characters. The 5 Best Eddie Murphy Movies, Ranked

1. Beverly Hills Cop

Topping our list is none other than Beverly Hills Cop, the defining movie in Eddie Murphy’s career. As Axel Foley, Murphy delivered a performance that resonated with audiences and critics alike, leading the film to box office success. The creation of this character was inspired by real-life events and became a cultural icon that propelled Murphy into Hollywood stardom. The 5 Best Eddie Murphy Movies, Ranked

In conclusion, Eddie Murphy’s contributions to cinema are vast and varied, with each role he takes on adding another layer to his rich tapestry of work. The movies listed here are ranked not only for their entertainment value but also for their impact on culture and their testament to Murphy’s talent. From ’48 Hrs.’ to ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, these films have solidified Eddie Murphy’s place as one of Hollywood’s most endearing and enduring stars.

