The Greatest Beer Run Ever Cast

Zac Efron and Russell Crowe are two names in Hollywood that almost nobody could have ever seen working in a film together. While Zac Efron has had roles all over the place since his famed High School Musical roles, a role alongside Russell Crowe in a twisted, comedic and dramatic, true-story-inspired film in the middle of a war, driven by beer should have fallen on someone’s radar eventually as a possible collaboration between the two actors. Although the movie just released on Apple TV recently, the collaboration between the two actors has gotten the movie views for those interested in the true story. Below, we’ve detailed the uniquely titled The Greatest Beer Run Ever, starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, and other information about the exciting dramedy movie, such as the cast beyond the two core actors of the film.
Zac Efron
As stated above, Zac Efron could most be noted, and likely forever be, much like Johnny Depp and 21 Jump Street, as the teenage heartthrob from High School Musical. Of course, Zac Efron went to other somewhat interesting roles after the film series, he appeared in each movie entry in the franchise. While Zac Efron has had other roles, for the most part, he hasn’t stepped too far away from the genres of High School Musical, with roles mostly in romance and some comedy. Zac Efron may have been chosen for the role in The Greatest Beer Run Ever along with Russell Crowe to fill out its small main cast, but some of his most noticeable credits, outside of High School Musical include Neighbors, Charlie St. Cloud, and 17 Again, to name some of his most famous. With the singing role that came with High School Musical, Zac Efron has also appeared in The Greatest Showman and Hairspray. Most recently, however, Zac Efron has had notable roles as Ted Bundy and in the reboot movie of Baywatch, as well as his ongoing travel and adventure series on Netflix and upcoming roles.
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe, whose role was slightly more minor than Zac Efron and his role, was prominently featured as the main cast in The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Still, from the title and trailers alone, it was shown as if the journey Zac Efron’s character has taken was to meet up with the character of Russell Crowe ultimately. Most recently, and again somewhere down the line, likely in Hercules’ next film appearance, Russell Crowe joined the MCU as Zeus Panhellenios. Although he was seemingly killed, an after-credits scene showed otherwise. Still, interestingly the actor also has an unnamed role in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, specifically in Kraven the Hunter. Russell Crowe of New Zealand has been in several high-ranking films that continue to be treasured, such as Gladiator, The Nice Guys, Les Miserables, American Gangster, and Robin Hood. Much like Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recently became co-owners of Wrexham Football Club, Russell Crowe has been co-owner of the New South Wales National Rugby League team South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever Cast and More
The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which strangely brought Zac Efron and Russell Crowe together to form the cast of the movie, was, as stated above, based on a true story. The true story on which the film was based and depicted featured a Marine vet, portrayed by Zac Efron, on a mission after his friend’s in-service death to bring soldiers fighting the Vietnam War beer to cheer them up and inspire them to make it home. Zac Efron’s character learned at the funeral of his friend that another one of his friends went missing in action in the war, which ultimately inspired what could quickly and legitimately be called, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. While Zac Efron and Russell Crowe were pinpointed as the main cast of The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a special appearance in the film was also made by Bill Murray in the role of The Colonel, who helped inspire the entire plan. As the film was based on actual events, Zac Efron’s character, John “Chickie” Donohue, was the actual name of the man that traveled to Vietnam during the height of the Vietnam War and delivered, specifically, Pabst Blue Ribbon beer to deployed American soldiers in the country. Of course, throughout the film, the grueling task of delivering beer in a war zone is overshadowed by the perfectly cast character of Zac Efron, so the character comes into unexpected trouble throughout the film, such as avoiding capture himself. Throughout the film, Zac Efron and Russell Crowe’s characters eventually meet up as Russell Crowe is a war photographer. However, he wasn’t who Efron’s character was looking for, it ultimately changed his outlook on the war effort.