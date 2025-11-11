The Graffiti Hotel

by

Local graffiti artists turned this abandoned, decaying hotel into an “alternative” art exhibition. I had no idea how many pieces were in this building so, after making my way to the roof, I slowly explored every floor and room on my way back down to the ground. The show did not last long, though, as the local authorities, to deter explorers and art lovers alike from exploring this structures daubed paint over all the pieces, making it not so much of an attraction. I am so glad I got to see this before all was lost!

Source: uecriticalmass.co.uk

The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel
The Graffiti Hotel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
