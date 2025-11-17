I Took Pictures Of The Creatures In My Garden (18 Pics)

by

Hello, fellow pandas!

For so long, I’ve wanted to post about my garden, and finally, I’m doing it. This post features the creatures I’ve seen in and around my garden, from small insects to a stray cat.

I hope you like these pictures. Do tell me which ones are your favorites!

#1 My Pet Squirrel Gillu!

#2 A Damselfly!

#3 This Crab Spider Is Just Beautiful!

#4 Baby Babbler Is Napping

#5 Golden Beetle On My Rose

#6 Ladybug!

#7 Black Mormon On A Sunny Morning

#8 Gillu Feeding On Peanuts

#9 Trying To See If My Phone Is Edible Or Not

#10 Bee On Marigold

#11 Chalky Skipper Dragonfly

#12 This Stray Cat In My Area Is The First White Cat I Ever Saw!

#13 This Little Fellow Lives Behind My House

#14 A Puppy!!!

#15 My Parrot Likes To Pose For The Camera

#16 Common Picture Wing Dragonfly

#17 Don’t Miss The Little Fella On The Drying One!

#18 I Will Crack My Neck If I Tried This

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
