The Creator: Meet The Cast of Action Sci-Fi

Set in a world reeling from a nuclear detonation in Los Angeles and facing a war against artificial intelligence, The Creator is a 2023 science fiction film. The film was produced and directed by Gareth Edwards, who directed Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). The film was released on 29 September 2023 and has received a largely positive critical review.
The Creator features a military agent tasked with hunting down and killing the “Creator”, who has developed a weapon with the power to end humanity’s war. The film cast features several well-known faces from around the world who combine to produce a powerful performance. For fans of science fiction action films with captivating drama, here is everything you need to know about the cast of The Creator.
John David Washington as Sergeant Joshua Taylor
John David Washington, a former professional football player who shifted to an acting career, is more widely known for his roles in Ballers, BlacKkKlansman, and Tenet. He is also the son of legendary actor Denzel Washington. In The Creator, Washington portrays Joshua Taylor, a military sergeant of the U.S. Army and an undercover operative. He reluctantly takes on the role of protecting a robotic girl he knows almost nothing about. However, the mission is also deeply personal for Sergeant Joshua as he tries to find out what happened to his wife after she was killed five years earlier.
Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie
Madeleine Yuna Voyles born, on 3 September 2014, is a young actress who makes her professional film debut in The Creator. She was 7 years old during filming. Director Gareth Edwards selected her from the hundreds of young performers who auditioned. Voyles portrays Alpha-O, also known as “Alphie”, an AI robot who simulates the appearance of a six-year-old girl. She is able to control technology remotely. Her vulnerability and appearance as a six-year-old trigger Joshua Taylor’s empathy and impulse to protect her.
Gemma Chan as Maya Fey-Taylor
Born and raised in London, Gemma Chan is an English actress. She has appeared in several iconic British television series including Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Secret Diary of a Call Girl. She gained recognition for her performance in Crazy Rich Asians and appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Sersi in Eternals. In The Creator, Chan portrays Maya, Sergeant Joshua Taylor’s wife who was killed five years prior, in a prologue. Maya appears to have an interesting past and while she is unaware of his mission, she loves her husband. Gemma Chan also appears as multiple simulants with the appearance of Maya.
Allison Janney as Jean Howell
Allison Janney is a seasoned American actress who is known for her performances in television series, feature films, and stage productions. She is widely recognized for her performance as C. J. Cregg in the political drama series The West Wing. She is a decorated performer with various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, seven Primetime Emmy Awards, and nominations for two Tony Awards. Allison Janney plays the role of Colonel Jean Howell in The Creator. Howell is a tough-as-nails colonel in the U.S. Army who recruits Joshua Taylor. She has a deep hatred for artificial intelligence. This is due to losing her sons in the war. One of whom was tortured after being tricked by a simulant.
Ken Watanabe as Harun
Ken Watanabe is a Japanese actor with iconic roles in Japanese and American classic films. He is known to English-speaking audiences for his performances as General Tadamichi Kuribayashi in Letters from Iwo Jima and Lord Katsumoto Moritsugu in The Last Samurai. He also appeared in Batman Begins and Inception, both directed by Christopher Nolan. In The Creator, Watanabe plays the role of Harun, a simulant soldier. Clever and stoic, he leads a community of artificial intelligence robots in New Asia. The character is described by producer Jim Spencer as a veteran warrior who will stop at nothing to save his people.
Sturgill Simpson as Drew
John Sturgill Simpson is an American Grammy Award-winning country music singer and actor. He also appears in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Simpson has said he was attracted to the film because “it was just like most of my favourite movies when I was a kid [and we] got together and had a fight on the playground.” He portrays Drew, Sergeant Joshua Taylor’s best friend. When faced with a serious problem, Taylor seeks help from Drew. Drew obliges by risking his life to help to help Taylor and Alphie.