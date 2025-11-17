The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)

by

I am a watercolor artist. I think there is something so beautiful about the lights and reflections of a night cityscape. Here are my favorite paintings capturing the city at night.

Among the various mediums with which I have worked, I found particular interest in the art of watercolor early on. I appreciated its fluid, flowing properties – it had a life of its own. The process of painting was like a dance with water; I was drawn to the movement of this medium, one that can never be fully controlled yet is wholly beautiful in its nature.

Over the years, I have created a number of series and collections exploring light and color in depicting environments and spaces. Painting has become the medium through which I ventured to see the world around me with wonder; to see the world in all its glorious beauty and serenity, with awe.

More info: rainbw.art

Purple City, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)

Des Voux Road, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)

At Nathan Road, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)

Red Glow, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)

Alleyway, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Designers Show How The White House Could Have Looked Different If These 5 Plans Weren’t Rejected
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 07-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
145 Times UPS Drivers Met Adorable Pets And Couldn’t Help But Brag (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2025
Chinese Nurses Are Shaving Their Heads To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Panda’s, What Is The Last Song You Listened To? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Originals Season 4
The Originals at Comic-Con: Joseph Morgan Talks Klaus’ Connection to Hope, Teases Season 4
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.