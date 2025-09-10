These 69 Wholesome Comics Might Be The Sweetest Thing You See Today

Comics don’t always need wild twists or big punchlines—sometimes, a quiet moment, a kind gesture, or a simple smile can carry just as much weight. That’s what makes wholesome comics so special. They capture the small joys of everyday life and turn them into little stories that feel warm, funny, or just plain comforting. Our community of artists has been creating pieces that show kindness, friendship, and humor in ways that are easy to connect with.
In this post, we’re sharing the wholesome comics that resonated the most with our readers. These are the ones that were celebrated for their gentle humor, sweet messages, and lighthearted charm. Whether it’s a silly joke that makes you grin or a heartwarming moment that lingers after you read it, each of these comics has something that brightened someone’s day, and might brighten yours too!
#1
Image source: catscafecomics, Cat’s Cafe
#2
Image source: Salih Gonenli, Salih Gonenli
#3
Image source: somethingphantastic, Matt Knight
#4
Image source: cujkocomics, Dino Čujko
#5
Image source: jubescomicblog, Julie Liu
#6
Image source: nibblingsworld, Nibblings
#7
Image source: admiralwonderboat, Chris Naish
#8
Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang
#9
Image source: bibs_comics, Elena
#10
Image source: bibs_comics, Elena
#11
Image source: ohmytinytin, Tin
#12
Image source: cuddlybats, Cuddly Bats
#13
Image source: cuddlybats, Cuddly Bats
#14
Image source: heyheymomodraws, Momo
#15
Image source: Salih Gonenli, Salih Gonenli
#16
Image source: somethingphantastic, Matt Knight
#17
Image source: catscafecomics, Cat’s Cafe
#18
Image source: catscafecomics, Cat’s Cafe
#19
Image source: catscafecomics, Cat’s Cafe
#20
Image source: jubescomicblog, Julie Liu
#21
Image source: corgiyolk, Corgiyolk
#22
Image source: corgiyolk, Corgiyolk
#23
Image source: nibblingsworld, Nibblings
#24
Image source: heartsofgrowth, Hearts of Growth
#25
Image source: mrs.frollein, Mrs.Frollein
#26
Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang
#27
Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang
#28
Image source: bibs_comics, Elena
#29
Image source: bibs_comics, Elena
#30
Image source: amirlopezcomics, Amir Lopez
#31
Image source: amirlopezcomics, Amir Lopez
#32
Image source: sugarcoffeecats, Kat
#33
Image source: sugarcoffeecats, Kat
#34
Image source: the.avr.method, Anusha VR
#35
Image source: cuddlybats, Cuddly Bats
#36
Image source: cuddlybats, Cuddly Bats
#37
Image source: heyheymomodraws, Momo
#38
Image source: heyheymomodraws, Momo
#39
Image source: marengocomics, M. Incandela
#40
Image source: somethingphantastic, Matt Knight
#41
Image source: mrs.frollein, Valérie Minelli
#42
Image source: catscafecomics, Cat’s Cafe
#43
Image source: jubescomicblog, Julie Liu
#44
Image source: jubescomicblog, Julie Liu
#45
Image source: jubescomicblog, Julie Liu
#46
Image source: nibblingsworld, Nibblings
#47
Image source: nibblingsworld, Nibblings
#48
Image source: admiralwonderboat, Chris Naish
#49
Image source: admiralwonderboat, Chris Naish
#50
Image source: admiralwonderboat, Chris Naish
#51
Image source: admiralwonderboat, Chris Naish
#52
Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang
#53
Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang
#54
Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang
#55
Image source: bibs_comics, Elena
#56
Image source: sugarcoffeecats, Kat
#57
Image source: the.avr.method, Anusha VR
#58
Image source: cuddlybats, Cuddly Bats
#59
Image source: heyheymomodraws, Momo
#60
Image source: Salih Gonenli, Salih Gonenli
#61
Image source: marengocomics, M. Incandela
#62
Image source: marengocomics, M. Incandela
#63
Image source: somethingphantastic, Matt Knight
#64
Image source: somethingphantastic, Matt Knight
#65
Image source: somethingphantastic, Matt Knight
#66
Image source: corgiyolk, Corgiyolk
#67
Image source: heartsofgrowth, Hearts of Growth
#68
Image source: admiralwonderboat, Chris Naish
#69
Image source: mrs.frollein, Mrs.Frollein
