I Traveled To The Catacombs Of Lima, Peru (24 Pics)

by

There are many dark stories and legends about the catacombs located under the San Francisco de Asís Convent, a historic Lima cemetery. Its underground vaults, dating from colonial times, served to bury more than 25,000 people. This has made them very popular, turning them into a frequently visited place in the historic center of the Peruvian capital.

#1 San Francisco De Asís Convent

#2 San Francisco De Asís Convent

#3 Pidgeons At The Church Entrance

#4 Dome Over The Basilica And Convent Of San Francisco, Lima

#5 Stairs To The Church

#6 Stairs To The Church

#7 Interior San Francisco Church, Lima

#8 San Francisco Church, The Choir Stalls In Cedar Wood

#9 View Of The Altar

#10 The Interior Garden

#11 The Interior Garden

#12 The Interior Garden

#13 Corridor To The Catacombs

#14 The Catacombs

#15 The Catacombs

#16 Human And Bones In The Catacombs

#17 Human Skulls And Bones

#18 Human Skull

#19 The Catacombs

#20 The Catacombs

#21 The Catacombs

#22 Human Bones And Skulls

#23 San Francisco Church In Lima

#24 San Francisco Church In Lima

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
