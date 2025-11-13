My 21 Riddles That Will Test Your Limits Of Visual Understanding

My name is Simonas and I created a visual riddle card game. I call it THE BOX. I encode well-known people, animals, and popular movies into a visual code. This passion for visual brain-twister creation started 3 years ago while I was studying in college. This game is a great opportunity to test your visual perception limits.
To be honest with you, it is a reversed Alias game. In Alias, the only forbidden word in the explanation is the word to be explained. While in THE BOX game, combining these simple drawings’ meanings shown in the cards will help you get the correct answer. Getting the right answer from secret coded shapes is much harder than you might think. You will also be surprised how much a shape can tell.
After all these years, I finally decided to launch a Kickstarter campaign and share my simple riddles with a broader audience. I have created more than 400 cards, but this time, I’m going to share the best 90 of them.
It is suitable for both – single-player and multiplayer. These easy riddle that I am sharing here are pretty simple to solve compared to the riddles that are going to be in the game.
Try it yourself!
#1 Can You Name A Movie? Level – Easy
#2 Can You Name A Person? Level – Easy
#3 Can You Name An Animal? Level – Medium
Brackets sign – think about an object in general.
A tongue – a similar pronunciation.
#4 Can You Name A Person? Level – Medium
#5 Can You Name An Animal? Level – Medium
#6 Can You Name An Animal? Level – Hard
#7 Can You Name A Person? Level – Super Easy
#8 Can You Name A Movie? Level – Hard
#9 Can You Name An Animal? Level – Hard
#10 Can You Name An Animal? Level – Medium
#11 Can You Name A Person? Level – Hard
#12 Can You Name An Animal? Level – Easy
#13 Can You Name A Person? Level – Easy
#14 Can You Name A Movie? Level – Medium
#15 Can You Name A Movie? Level – Medium
#16 Can You Name A Movie? Level – Medium
#17 Can You Name An Animal? Level – Easy
#18 Can You Name A Person? Level – Hard
#19 Can You Name An Animal? Level – Medium
#20 Can You Name A Person? Level – Medium
#21 Can You Name A Movie? Level – Hard
