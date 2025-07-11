The Bondsman Is Officially Over — But Here’s What (Probably) Happened Next

Prime Video’s cancellation of Grainger David’s The Bondsman is a real bummer for fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter. Pulling the plug on the action horror series is especially frustrating given Season 1’s cliffhanger ending. Beyond that, it’s a great show that captivated viewers with a supernatural narrative about demon hunting, embellished with relatable family drama and a desperate search for redemption.
Released on April 3, 2025, the first season appeared on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart the week it premiered. Although it dropped off the ranking the following week, it has maintained a position among Prime’s Top 10 titles. Considering its viewership numbers and positive reception, it’s rather surprising Amazon opted out of a second season.
How The Bondsman Season 1’s Ending Sets Up A Story We’ll Never See
Season 1’s finale ends with a twist that brings Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) right back to his problem. Only this time, he’ll be questing to redeem his ex-wife, Jennifer Nettles’ Maryanne Dice, while staying off the Devil’s radar. After Satan returns the bounty hunter to life in the first episode, Hub spends the rest hunting demons and sending them back to hell.
But in his last job for the Devil, he opts for a deal that undoes his accidental murder of Cheryl Dawson (Kathrine Barnes) — the very sin that condemned him to hell. Instead of returning Lilith to hell, Hub accepts a bargain from the demon to set her free in exchange for his redemption. Apart from Cheryl’s return to life, the Devil’s print on Hub’s hand disappears, signifying that hell no longer has a hold on him. What Hub didn’t consider was the implication of Lilith’s freedom on humanity, especially his loved ones.
He quickly learns that cutting a deal with a demon isn’t wise; Lilith possesses Maryanne, demanding he serve her. “The Devil will never stop coming up, not for me, so not for Maryanne. Serve me if you want her to live,” says the demon in the last scene. This ending sets up ample opportunities for another exciting season. Primarily, it leaves viewers curious about Hub’s next course of action. Will he yield to Lilith? If he does, how will the Devil react to that?
Here’s What Could Have Unfolded In The Bondsman Season 2
Several possibilities could have played out for all the lingering threads if the series had received the green light for a second season. For the central story, it’s unlikely Hub will yield and serve Lilith. Despite his seemingly sealed fate with hell in Season 1, he kept looking for a loophole to free himself and succeeded. He will do the same for Maryanne, even if it means handing his soul over to the Devil again.
Season 1 has already shown that Lilith can leave a possessed body without killing it. If Hub gets to trap the demon again, he might strike a better deal and save his ex-wife. But then, Lilith wouldn’t let her guard down. Besides, she’s now possessing someone Hub genuinely cares for. The demon hunter wouldn’t risk killing Maryanne to send Lilith back to hell. Unless the demon’s carnage becomes so overwhelming that Maryanne’s life is a necessary price to pay, Hub will seek a path that redeems the mother of his child.
So, Lilith’s freedom, vis-à-vis the world’s fate, will influence Hub’s path forward. It will also determine the series’ direction. If humanity is at stake, the show might introduce another character — a higher power that intervenes to maintain order. This way, Hub (and maybe Maryanne) can get true salvation without worrying about the Devil.
Satan Might Resurrect Lucky To Hunt Hub And Maryanne (Lilith)
Season 1’s rollercoaster ending killed off Damon Herriman’s character, Lucky Callahan. After going to the police with evidence that pins several deaths on Hub, he tries to console Maryanne after Hub’s arrest. Unfortunately for him, Lilith has possessed Maryanne and wasted no time in killing him. Had the story continued, it might have pursued a storyline that continues to pit Lucky against Hub.
In the same manner the Devil resurrected Hub to hunt demons who escaped from hell, he could return Lucky to life as his new demon hunter. Hub and Cheryl both died and returned to life, so it can't be ruled out for Lucky, especially as the Devil will be eager to regain his hold on Hub, as much as he's keen for Lilith's return to hell. This will intensify Lucky's hostility towards Hub and give him the chance to avenge his brutal death.
