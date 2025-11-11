Bigger Picture: Famous Album Covers Extended To Reveal Background Action

Digital music distribution is making music less expensive and more widely available, but it is also slowly killing the album cover as an art form. To pay homage to this vanishing art form, Aptitude, a web design company, created a fun series of images that imagine what the covers of some of our favorite albums might have looked like if they were expanded a bit.
“Album cover art used to be meticulously created to portray some kind of message that the band or artist was trying to convey,” explain Aptitude. “But in this digital age, buying an album has become less about buying a physical package to buying a digital version out of convenience.”
More info: aptitude.co.uk (h/t: laughingsquid)
Nirvana “Nevermind” (1991)
“We primarily did these for fun and to show off our creative side here at Aptitude. We also tried to incorporate the real-life in some of them (for example the Justin Bieber and MJ album covers),” Aptitude told Bored Panda.
Michael Jackson “Off The Wall” (1979)
“We brain storm content ideas regularly and wanted to come up with something a vast majority of people could enjoy/relate to.“
Justin Bieber “My World” (2010)
“Due to the popularity of the work, we are thinking of doing more album covers. We may potentially delve into movie posters/DVD covers or video game covers.“
Blur “Parklife” (1994)
Fatboy Slim “Why Try Harder” (2006)
Adele “19″ (2008)
Bruce Springsteen “Born in the U.S.A.” (1984)
The Beatles “Abbey Road” (1969)
We’d like to thank Aptitude’s representatives for the exclusive interview!
