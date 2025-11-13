The Best Movie Kitchens Of All Time Get A 3D Modelling Treatment

When you think of all the things that make a movie the most memorable, there will be lots that will come to your mind. The locations, explosions, fight scenes, dramatic speeches, lovely kitchens… Wait, what? Kitchens?
You might not realize it yet, but kitchens have played an important role in many great movies and some of the most famous ones have now been recreated for you. From New York to Paris to a galaxy, far, far away, epic meals have been made, families have bonded and funny-colored drinks have been drunk.
You can’t take much interior design inspiration from a battlefield explosion or a romantic moonlight stroll, but you can see a design of kitchen you love in a film and take ideas from it.
None of these kitchens are too out-there for you to be able to take inspiration from, so why not see what style and design tips your favorite movie kitchen can offer you.
More info: homeadvisor.com
#1 The Owens’ Family Kitchen (Practical Magic)
Or would you prefer the folksy look with hand-painted white fittings mixed with bare wood furniture and geometric patterns?
#2 Charlotte York’s Kitchen (Sex And The City 2)
White sophistication from Charlotte York’s kitchen is surely classy. She was lucky to get back here after exciting adventures with her girls in Abu Dhabi.
#3 Holly Golightly’s Kitchen (Breakfast At Tiffany’s)
If you’re looking for a kitchen where you can both prepare a great breakfast (not at Tiffany’s) and also sit and strum along to Moon River, you could always take some tips from Holly Golightly.
#4 Uncle Owen And Aunt Beru’s Kitchen (Star Wars – A New Hope)
Maybe you’d like to go for the minimalist Tatooine desert chic of Owen and Beru Lars from Star Wars, where young Luke Skywalker used to guzzle down the weird blue milk?
#5 The Dunnes’ Kitchen (Gone Girl)
If you’ve got the room and the budget, you could always try and emulate the grand style of the wood-themed kitchen owned by the Dunnes from Gone Girl.
#6 Erica Barry’s Kitchen (Something’s Gotta Give)
Several of these kitchens revolve around breakfast bars, but Erica has a kitchen island you could live on for months.
#7 Amélie Poulain’s Kitchen (Amélie)
Would you like to take design inspiration from the cosy Gallic charm of Amelie’s kitchen, all reds and yellows?
Follow Us