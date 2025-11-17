I Create Funny Comics With Slightly Dark Themes About The Adventures Of A Sheep And Cloud (40 Pics)

by

As an author-illustrator of children’s picture books, I, Sean E Avery, often soften my jokes to suit my young audiences. I created my weekly webcomic, Sheep and Cloud, to explore my darker sense of humor for grownups!

More info: Instagram | Instagram

#1 Booze

#2 Type A Or Type B?

#3 Parenting

#4 Bread In My Beak Or Blood On My Knife

#5 Boomer Dads

#6 Good Ol’ Days

#7 Sky High Lamb

#8 Vapey Mcvapington

#9 Scrolling

#10 Moths

#11 Cloud Is A Monster

#12 Sand

#13 Rude Rooster

#14 Coffee > Being On Time

#15 Type A Or B?

#16 Heels

#17 Vintage

#18 Stabby Shampoo

#19 Gesundheit

#20 You Are Enough

#21 Another?

#22 Choc-Mint

#23 Matcha

#24 Flowers Are Lazy Gifts

#25 Me Or

#26 Wrong Bunny

#27 The Office

#28 Favourite Dinosaur?

#29 Bug Wants A Hug

#30 Consistency

#31 Take Asses

#32 Bird Ownership

#33 Better The Devilled Egg You Know

#34 Rock Collection

#35 Cauliflower Rice

#36 Bufferfly

#37 No One Likes A Gavin

#38 Quite, Nerd

#39 Crusts?!

#40 No One Likes A Carl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
