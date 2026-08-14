The “72-Hour Rule” Is Dividing Couples, But Therapists Say It Could Help Keep Intimacy Alive

The “72-hour rule” has been making the rounds on social media again, with couples debating whether it is a smart relationship habit or simply another unrealistic expectation.
The rule asks couples not to go more than three days without sharing some form of physical intimacy with their partner.
For some couples, that means s*x, while for others, it could be kissing, cuddling, or another meaningful moment of closeness.
Supporters say it helps partners stay connected; critics argue that scheduling intimacy can feel forced.
The idea behind the “72-hour” rule is to stop couples from slowly drifting apart
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The rule is exactly what its name suggests.
Couples aim to share some form of physical intimacy every 72 hours, or every three days.
The main goal is to make some physical connection a regular part of the relationship instead of waiting until both partners happen to be in the mood.
Supporters of the idea believe that the longer couples go without intimacy, the harder it can feel to reconnect.
Rather than letting weeks or months pass, the rule encourages partners to check in with each other before that distance grows.
Many people have described it as less of a strict rule and more of a reminder to prioritize the relationship.
“It’s a good rule and should be kept all through the years,” one netizen wrote.
Others argued that relationships don’t all work the same way, so one timetable cannot fit every couple.
“Anyone who thinks that this routine is sustainable in the long term has clearly never been married,” another added.
Therapists said the rule won’t solve deeper relationship problems
Relationship experts shared the 72-hour rule isn’t necessarily good or bad. Apparently, it depends on why a couple has become less intimate in the first place.
In an August 5 interview with Stylist, therapist and coach Leigh Norén said that structured intimacy can be helpful, especially in long-term relationships where busy schedules often push physical connection aside.
“Intimacy, whether physical, emotional or s*xual, can often fall by the wayside in long-term relationships,” she said.
She added that many people grow up believing healthy relationships should always feel effortless.
“While Hollywood has us believe that if we’re with the right person, we don’t need to work at it to keep it alive, we absolutely do.”
According to Norén, couples who enjoy routines may find the 72-hour rule useful because it gives both partners permission to initiate intimacy instead of waiting for the “perfect moment.”
On the other hand, relationships coach Mariàn Martínez believes the rule sometimes focuses on the wrong issues.
“Most don’t stop having s*x because they forgot to put it in the diary,” she said.
Instead, she explained that many couples struggle because they’re exhausted, emotionally disconnected, overwhelmed by daily responsibilities, or carrying unequal mental loads.
“Putting a timer on it won’t fix any of that.”
She also warned that for couples already facing bigger relationship issues, another deadline may become another source of stress rather than a solution.
Studies suggest regular intimacy is linked to relationship satisfaction but only up to a point
Several recent studies have explored how intimacy affects relationships.
According to The Knot, a popular digital wedding planning and media brand’s 2024 Relationship and Intimacy Study, only 2% of couples actually schedule s*x, while 24% said they were dissatisfied with their s*x lives.
Another 2024 study titled The Satisfaction of Women’s Or*asms, published in the International Journal of S*xual Health in New Zealand, found that 85% of women who had s*x at least once a week reported the highest relationship satisfaction.
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The researchers also found that having intimacy more often than once a week didn’t necessarily make couples happier.
Instead, relationship satisfaction appeared to level off beyond that point.
Experts said these findings suggest that regular connection may matter more than simply increasing frequency.
The 72-hour rule falls roughly within that range for many couples, which may explain why some people feel it works well.
The 72-hour technique has also been advocated by marriage experts
Trey and Lea Morgan, a husband-and-wife team from Lubbock, Texas, have spent more than 37 years married and have built a career helping couples strengthen their relationships.
The pair have written several marriage books, host the Stronger Marriage workshops, speak at conferences across the United States, and reach more than a million people through their podcast and social media.
In May 2026, they shared their thoughts on the 72-hour rule in a post on X.
They wrote, “The 72-hour rule has blessed our marriage.”
The couple explained that they try to be intimate every three days whenever possible but acknowledged that life doesn’t always make that realistic.
“We understand there are times when this is not possible. This is not meant to be a ‘rule’… but something to strive for.”
According to the couple, one of the biggest lessons they’ve learned during nearly four decades of marriage is that intimacy requires intention.
Their post attracted supportive comments.
One person wrote, “Great advice! What a beautiful way to show love!” while another said, “Physical touch every day and s*xual intimacy consistently is how God designed marriage to be.”
A third commented, “Life happens. Just the fact that effort is made by one or both makes the marriage stronger.”
A fourth added, “I’m glad you are saying this, as no one else seems to and some will probably call it ‘sinful talk. It will save marriages.”
“Unnecessary pressure,” wrote one viewer
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